FIRST UNITED CORP    FUNC

FIRST UNITED CORP

(FUNC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/19 04:00:13 pm
18.485 USD   -3.22%
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
PR
04/16FIRST UNITED CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27FIRST UNITED CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
PR
First United Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

06/19/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

OAKLAND, Md., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) announces that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.09 per share that will be payable on August 1, 2019 to holders of record of the Corporation's common stock as of July 17, 2019.  

About First United Corporation

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers.  The Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries include OakFirst Loan Center, Inc. and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, both of which are finance companies, and First OREO Trust and FUBT OREO I, LLC, both of which were formed for the purposes of holding, servicing and disposing of the real estate that the Bank acquires through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure.  The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, which was formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland.  The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-united-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2019-dividend-300871662.html

SOURCE First United Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
