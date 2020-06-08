Driver Management : Announces Egan-Jones Recommends First United Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to Refresh the Board of Directors

06/08/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Egan-Jones Advises Shareholders to Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to Elect Driver’s Slate of Highly-Qualified and Independent Nominees, Which Possesses Superior Banking and Financial Services Experience Compared to the Incumbent Directors

Proxy Advisory Firm Notes Long Term Underperformance and Endorses Driver’s Case for Change at First United, Highlighting that Adding Three New Directors will Enhance Accountability and Transparency in the Boardroom

Driver Reminds Shareholders to Discard the Company’s Blue Proxy Card and Vote the WHITE Proxy Card Today – ONLY YOUR LATEST DATED CARD COUNTS!

Remember: First United’s Anti-Shareholder, Over-Tenured Board Does Not Deserve a “Free Pass” Given Its History of Hiding Behind Maryland Law and Undermining Corporate Democracy