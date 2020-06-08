Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First United Corporation    FUNC

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Driver Management : Announces Egan-Jones Recommends First United Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to Refresh the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Egan-Jones Advises Shareholders to Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to Elect Driver’s Slate of Highly-Qualified and Independent Nominees, Which Possesses Superior Banking and Financial Services Experience Compared to the Incumbent Directors

Proxy Advisory Firm Notes Long Term Underperformance and Endorses Driver’s Case for Change at First United, Highlighting that Adding Three New Directors will Enhance Accountability and Transparency in the Boardroom

Driver Reminds Shareholders to Discard the Company’s Blue Proxy Card and Vote the WHITE Proxy Card Today – ONLY YOUR LATEST DATED CARD COUNTS!

Remember: First United’s Anti-Shareholder, Over-Tenured Board Does Not Deserve a “Free Pass” Given Its History of Hiding Behind Maryland Law and Undermining Corporate Democracy

Driver Management Company LLC (together with its affiliates, “Driver” or “we”), the manager of an investment partnership that holds more than 5% of the outstanding shares of First United Corporation (“First United” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUNC), today announced that Egan-Jones Proxy Services (“Egan-Jones”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has endorsed its case for change at First United by recommending that shareholders vote on the WHITE proxy card to elect Michael J. Driscoll, Ed.D, Ethan C. Elzen and Lisa Narrell-Mead to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) ahead of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) on June 11.

In its full report, Egan-Jones affirmed Driver’s scrutiny of First United’s abusive corporate governance practices and dismal long-term performance, concluding that shareholders should vote on the WHITE card1:

  • “We believe that electing Driver Management’s nominees will not only refresh the Board, but will also instill fresh perspectives and strategies, which we believe are critical to the Company’s transformation.”
  • “Moreover, we commend the qualifications and experiences of the dissident shareholders’ nominees – ranging from best in class financial background, corporate governance expertise and strategic planning, to only name a few.”
  • “We believe that by electing Driver Management’s nominees, First United is set to have a Board with enhanced transparency and accountability, which will provide the ample check and balance between the boardroom and management.”

Abbott Cooper, Driver’s founder and managing member, commented:

“We are pleased that Egan-Jones supports our case for change at First United and recommends shareholders vote on the WHITE proxy card to elect all three of our highly-qualified, independent nominees: Michael J. Driscoll, Ed.D, Ethan C. Elzen and Lisa Narrell-Mead. Egan-Jones is in full agreement with Driver that First United’s anti-shareholder corporate governance and long-term underperformance need to be quickly addressed. Most importantly, Egan-Jones agrees our nominees will bring sorely-needed fresh perspectives and strategies to the boardroom, which are critical to First United’s transformation.”

DO NOT GIVE A “FREE PASS” TO AN ANTI-SHAREHOLDER, OVER-TENURED BOARD THAT HIDES BEHIND MARYLAND CORPORATE LAW TO TRY TO DISENFRANCHISE SHAREHOLDERS.

  • The eleven-member Board’s average director tenure is more than 15 years, which far exceeds the “stale” criteria set by major institutions.
  • Total shareholder returns have dramatically underperformed the broader bank indexes over the last one and three years and, over the past decade, chronically underperformed all relevant peer sets and indexes.
  • More than 75% of the Board has no prior experience in the banking sector.
  • The Board does not allow shareholders to amend the bylaws.
  • The Board will not let shareholders vote to declassify the Board, even though a prior proposal received support from more than 60% of the outstanding shares.
    • First United’s super-majority voting threshold prevented the declassification proposal from passing, as did First United insiders who we believe voted against the proposal.
  • The Board sought to create an un-level playing field in this election contest by withholding standard shareholder lists and information from Driver (despite numerous normal-course requests) that prevented Driver from directly communicating with shareholders.
    • First United used these same lists to communicate with shareholders themselves and disparage Driver and its nominees.
  • The Board keeps the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer roles combined despite shareholder concerns. Based on documents obtained through a Maryland Public Information Act request, we learned the Board instigated and sought to direct a state regulator’s investigation – which resulted in no violation of law – regarding Driver’s 2019 share purchases.
    • The Board repeatedly lied to shareholders in proxy solicitation materials when it said First United did not instigate the investigation.
    • When no violation of law was found by the regulator, First United turned around and sued Driver – its largest active shareholder – in state court.

***

As a reminder, shareholders can visit www.RenovateMyBank.com to learn about our highly-qualified nominees and HOW TO VOTE ON THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY!

Remember, only your latest dated card counts. Should you have any questions or need assistance with voting, please contact Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (888) 368-0379 or (212) 257-1311 or by email at info@saratogaproxy.com.

PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT. SIGN, DATE AND RETURN YOUR WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY.

***

About Driver Management

Driver employs a valued-oriented, event-driven investment strategy that focuses exclusively on equities in the U.S. banking sector. The firm’s leadership has decades of experience advising and engaging with bank management teams and boards of directors on strategies for enhancing shareholder value.

1 Permission to use quotations neither sought nor obtained. Emphasis added.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
02:31pDRIVER MANAGEMENT : Announces Egan-Jones Recommends First United Shareholders Vo..
BU
06/05FIRST UNITED : Glass Lewis, A Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Recommend..
PR
06/02FIRST UNITED : Announces Notice Of Change In Location Of The Annual Meeting To A..
PR
06/01FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/01FIRST UNITED : Will Count Driver's Votes At Upcoming Annual Meeting
PR
05/28FIRST UNITED : Driver Management Comments on Flawed ISS Report Essentially Endor..
BU
05/28FIRST UNITED : Leading Proxy Advisory Firm, Institutional Shareholder Services, ..
PR
05/27FIRST UNITED : Clarifies Driver's Misleading Statements Regarding Regulatory Act..
PR
05/26FIRST UNITED : Driver Management Announces Maryland Commissioner's Investigation..
BU
05/21FIRST UNITED : Driver Management Exposes First United's Refusal to Acknowledge t..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 60,8 M - -
Net income 2019 13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2019 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
Yield 2019 1,83%
Capitalization 97,2 M 97,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,66x
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First United Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Barry Rush Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Tonya K. Sturm CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & SVP
John W. McCullough Lead Independent Director
Gary R. Ruddell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION-42.09%97
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.21%338 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.83%256 886
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.19%243 871
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%206 935
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.81%136 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group