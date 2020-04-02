First United : The Daily Record Names Carissa Rodeheaver of First United to "Maryland's Top 100 Women"

OAKLAND, Md., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation, (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Company" or "First United"), today announced that Carissa Rodeheaver, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, has been named one of "Maryland's Top 100 Women" by The Daily Record.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Daily Record's Maryland's Top 100 Women, which was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women as demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring. A panel of business professionals and previous Maryland's Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state reviewed the candidates and selected this year's honorees.

"Being recognized by The Daily Record is an honor," said Ms. Rodeheaver. "I am humbled to be included among the many accomplished women in our community and look forward to continuing to mentor the next generation of female leaders."

"For 25 years The Daily Record has recognized high-achieving women in Maryland who are impacting their communities through leadership, service and mentoring. This year's Maryland's Top 100 Women honorees continue in that tradition, and their tremendous accomplishments distinguish them as outstanding," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. "These women pay it forward, mentor and recognize the accomplishments of other women. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them during this 25th anniversary year."

Award recipients will be honored at a gala event on July 27 in Baltimore. Winners will also be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the April 24 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

