Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First US Bancshares Inc    FUSB

FIRST US BANCSHARES INC

(FUSB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Share Repurchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:00pm EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank, announced today that the Company has completed share repurchases for the third quarter of 2019 totaling 84,200 shares of its $0.01 par value common stock at a weighted average price of $9.51 per share.  The Company repurchased the shares under its existing share repurchase program, which was originally approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 19, 2006.  Of the 642,875 shares of common stock originally authorized for repurchases under the share repurchase program, 158,103 shares may still be repurchased following the repurchases during the third quarter of 2019.  The share repurchase program is currently set to expire on December 31, 2019.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the “Bank”).  In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company (“ALC”), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers.  The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).  Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com.  More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com.  The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Specifically, with respect to statements relating to the sufficiency of the allowance for loan and lease losses, loan demand, cash flows, growth and earnings potential and expansion, these factors include, but are not limited to, the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas, market conditions and investment returns, the availability of quality loans in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas, the relative strength and weakness in the consumer and commercial credit sectors and in the real estate markets, collateral values and cybersecurity threats. With respect to statements relating to the Company’s acquisition of The Peoples Bank, these factors include, but are not limited to, difficulties, delays and unanticipated costs in integrating the organizations’ businesses or realized expected cost savings and other benefits; business disruptions as a result of the integration of the organizations, including possible loss of customers; diversion of management time to address acquisition-related issues; and changes in asset quality and credit risk as a result of the acquisition. There can be no assurance that such factors or other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Thomas S. Elley 
205-582-1200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST US BANCSHARES INC
04:00pFirst US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Share Repurchases
GL
09/11FIRST US BANCSHARES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/03FIRST US BANCSHARES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
08/28First us bancshares, inc. declares cash dividend
GL
08/07FIRST US BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
07/29FIRST US BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
07/29First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/09FIRST US BANCSHARES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
07/09Birmingham-based first us bank expands, opens loan production office in chatt..
GL
06/06FIRST US BANCSHARES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart FIRST US BANCSHARES INC
Duration : Period :
First US Bancshares Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James F. House President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew C. Bearden Chairman
Thomas S. Elley Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bruce N. Wilson Independent Director
Linda H. Breedlove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST US BANCSHARES INC10.69%55
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%171 736
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.86%53 938
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 226
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.45%49 771
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group