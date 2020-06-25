First Vanadium : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

Log in
06/25/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Vanadium Corp.  (TSX-V: FVAN) (OTCQX®: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) focused on its gold opportunity and vanadium resource on the Carlin Vanadium Project located 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, today announced that Paul Cowley, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.  

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th   
TIME: 1:30pm EST
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020 

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • June 25, 2020: First Vanadium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report
  • June 18, 2020: First Vanadium Announces Private Placement of Up to $1,500,000
  • May 27, 2020: First Vanadium Seeks Tenders to Drill Gold Target in Carlin Gold Trend
  • May 11, 2020: First Vanadium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Carlin Vanadium Project

About First Vanadium Corp.
First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-vanadium-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-june-30th-301084086.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
