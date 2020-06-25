First Vanadium : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Vanadium Corp. (TSX-V: FVAN) (OTCQX®: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) focused on its gold opportunity and vanadium resource on the Carlin Vanadium Project located 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, today announced that Paul Cowley, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th

TIME: 1:30pm EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

June 25, 2020 : First Vanadium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

June 18, 2020 : First Vanadium Announces Private Placement of Up to $1,500,000

May 27, 2020 : First Vanadium Seeks Tenders to Drill Gold Target in Carlin Gold Trend

May 11, 2020 : First Vanadium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Carlin Vanadium Project

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80.

