First Western Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Diluted EPS of $0.22 in Q4 2018, compared to $0.19 in Q3 2018, and ($0.09) in Q4 2017

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, of $894.0 million, a 17.1% annualized increase from Q3 2018 and a 9.9% increase from Q4 2017

Total deposits of $937.8 million, a 26.9% annualized increase from Q3 2018 and a 14.9% increase from Q4 2017

Efficiency ratio of 80.6%, an improvement from 83.0% in Q3 2018, and 86.5% in Q4 2017 DENVER, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2018, net income available to common shareholders was $1.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, which included $0.3 million of preferred stock dividends, and a loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.09) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, which included $0.6 million of preferred stock dividends. The preferred stock was redeemed in the third quarter of 2018. “We executed well in the fourth quarter and continued to deliver a higher level of earnings for our shareholders,” said Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western. “We saw positive trends in most areas of the company including strong balance sheet growth, improved operating efficiencies and continued strong credit quality. The investments we have made in our business development platform are gaining traction, as we generated 17% annualized growth in total loans and 27% annualized growth in total deposits. We believe we are well positioned to continue our positive momentum, capitalize on the disruption caused by recent bank consolidation in the Colorado market to add new clients and banking talent, and expand our team in the Arizona market. As we continue to add scale and realize additional operating leverage, we expect to deliver another year of strong earnings growth in 2019 and further enhance the value of our franchise.” For the Three Months Ended December 31,

September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2018 2017 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 7,899 $ 7,788 $ 7,270 Less: Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses 349 18 (4 ) Total non-interest income 6,351 6,638 8,429 Total non-interest expense 11,649 12,176 13,810 Income before income taxes 2,252 2,232 1,893 Income tax expense 528 543 1,848 Net income 1,724 1,689 45 Preferred stock dividends — (255 ) (560 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,724 $ 1,434 $ (515 ) Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ (0.09 ) Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.02 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.98 % 5.10 % (2.01 ) % Return on tangible common equity(1) 7.52 % 6.46 % (4.05 ) % Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.29 % 3.30 % Efficiency ratio(1) 80.60 % 82.96 % 86.50 %

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter 2018

Revenue Gross revenue (total income before non-interest expense, less gains on securities sold, plus provision for credit losses) was $14.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $14.4 million for the third quarter 2018. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by a $0.3 million decrease in non-interest income, due in part to a decline in mortgage activity. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, gross revenue decreased $1.5 million from $15.7 million. The decrease was attributable to a $2.1 million decline in non-interest income, which included a legal settlement of $0.8 million in 2017, and partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in net interest income. Net Interest Income Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.9 million, an annualized increase of 5.7%. The increase in net interest income from the third quarter was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, net interest income increased 8.7% from $7.3 million. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily driven by higher average loan balances. Net Interest Margin Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.29%, unchanged from the third quarter of 2018. An 11 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets, from 4.20% to 4.31%, was offset by a 13 basis point increase in the average cost of funds, from 0.93% to 1.06%. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, the net interest margin decreased slightly from 3.30%. A 32 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets was offset by a 36 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. Non-interest Income Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $6.4 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net gains on mortgage loans sold as a result of a lower volume of mortgages sold in the quarter. This was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in risk management and insurance fees. Non-interest income decreased 24.7% from $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of a gain on legal settlement and higher mortgage and insurance revenues recorded in the prior period. Non-interest Expense Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $11.6 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower compensation expense resulting from a decrease in incentive accruals. Non-interest expense decreased 15.6% from $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to lower salary and employee benefits expense as a result of streamlining the cost structure in certain areas of the Company and a decrease in accrued incentive compensation. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 80.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 83.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 86.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Income Taxes The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an effective tax rate of 23.4%, compared to 24.3% for the third quarter of 2018. Loan Portfolio Gross loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $894.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $857.3 million at September 30, 2018 and $813.7 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in gross loans from September 30, 2018 was attributable to growth in the 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial portfolios. Deposits Total deposits were $937.8 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $878.6 million at September 30, 2018, and $816.1 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2018 was due to an increase in money market and time deposits. Assets Under Management Total assets under management decreased by $391.0 million during the fourth quarter to $5.24 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $5.63 billion at September 30, 2018, and $5.37 billion at December 31, 2017. The decline was attributed to market volatility resulting in a reduction of $403.8 million which was partially off-set by net client inflows in Q4 2018 of $12.8 million. New accounts added in the fourth quarter of 2018 contributed $158.0 million in new assets, an increase of $62.2 million compared to $95.8 million in new assets added in the third quarter of 2018. Credit Quality Non-performing assets totaled $19.7 million, or 1.82% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, an increase from $19.0 million, or 1.81% of total assets, at September 30, 2018. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily related to the addition of a TDR still accruing, partially offset by two credits that are now performing following administrative delays in renewing the credits during the previous quarter. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio. Capital At December 31, 2018, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum “well capitalized” capital levels required by their respective regulators, as summarized in the following table: December 31, 2018 Consolidated Capital Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 11.35 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.35 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.06 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.28 % Bank Capital Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.55 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.55 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.47 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.63 % Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 25, 2019. The call can be accessed via telephone at 877-405-1628; passcode 1293539. A recorded replay will be accessible through February 1, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056; passcode 1293539. A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2018 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com. About First Western Financial Inc. First Western Financial, Inc. is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release. Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) dated July 18, 2018 (“Prospectus”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the Risk Factors section of that Prospectus and the Risk Factors section of other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Contacts:

IR@myfw.com First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) Three Months Ending December 31,

September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,866 $ 9,468 $ 8,386 Investment securities 273 266 326 Federal funds sold and other 206 206 90 Total interest and dividend income 10,345 9,940 8,802 Interest expense: Deposits 2,179 1,761 1,062 Other borrowed funds 267 391 470 Total interest expense 2,446 2,152 1,532 Net interest income 7,899 7,788 7,270 Less: Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses 349 18 (4 ) Net interest income, after provision (recovery of) for credit losses 7,550 7,770 7,274 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,752 4,770 5,057 Net gain on mortgage loans sold 791 1,159 1,247 Bank fees 333 361 502 Risk management and insurance fees 380 249 742 Income on company-owned life insurance 95 99 101 Net (loss) on sale of securities — — (45 ) Gain on legal settlement — — 825 Total non-interest income 6,351 6,638 8,429 Total income before non-interest expense 13,901 14,408 15,703 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,710 7,221 8,211 Occupancy and equipment 1,414 1,427 1,497 Professional services 814 805 915 Technology and information systems 954 965 1,096 Data processing 659 697 568 Marketing 378 274 420 Amortization of other intangible assets 163 208 230 Total loss on sales/provision of other real estate owned — — 75 Other 557 579 798 Total non-interest expense 11,649 12,176 13,810 Income before income taxes 2,252 2,232 1,893 Income tax expense 528 543 1,848 Net income 1,724 1,689 45 Preferred stock dividends — (255 ) (560 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,724 $ 1,434 $ (515 ) Earnings per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ (0.09 )

First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 1,574 $ 1,232 $ 1,370 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 71,783 69,186 8,132 Total cash and cash equivalents 73,357 70,418 9,502 Available-for-sale securities 44,901 45,492 53,650 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 2,488 2,392 1,555 Mortgage loans held for sale 14,832 19,238 22,940 Loans, net of allowance of $7,451, $7,118, and $7,287 886,515 850,199 806,402 Promissory notes from related parties — — 5,792 Premises and equipment, net 6,100 6,263 6,777 Accrued interest receivable 2,844 2,854 2,421 Accounts receivable 4,492 4,736 5,592 Other receivables 1,391 1,841 6,324 Other real estate owned, net 658 658 658 Goodwill 24,811 24,811 24,811 Other intangible assets, net 402 565 1,233 Deferred tax assets, net 4,306 4,626 5,987 Company-owned life insurance 14,709 14,614 14,316 Other assets 2,518 2,820 1,699 Total assets $ 1,084,324 $ 1,051,527 $ 969,659 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 202,856 $ 219,400 $ 198,685 Interest-bearing 734,902 659,239 617,432 Total deposits 937,758 878,639 816,117 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 15,000 44,598 28,563 Subordinated Notes 6,560 6,560 13,435 Accrued interest payable 231 211 197 Other liabilities 7,900 7,355 9,501 Total liabilities 967,449 937,363 867,813 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total shareholders’ equity 116,875 114,164 101,846 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,084,324 $ 1,051,527 $ 969,659

First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018

2018

2017 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities and Other $ 114,165 $ 132,920 $ 131,756 Construction and Development 31,897 37,423 24,914 1 - 4 Family Residential 350,852 327,674 282,014 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 173,741 165,670 176,987 Owner Occupied CRE 108,480 94,698 92,742 Commercial and Industrial 113,660 97,772 104,284 Total loans held for investment $ 892,795 $ 856,157 $ 812,697 Deferred costs, net 1,171 1,160 992 Gross loans $ 893,966 $ 857,317 $ 813,689 Total loans held for sale $ 14,832 $ 19,238 $ 22,940 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 489,506 $ 444,580 $ 331,039 Time deposits 178,743 148,425 210,292 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 64,853 64,777 74,300 Savings accounts 1,800 1,457 1,801 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 734,902 $ 659,239 $ 617,432 Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 202,856 $ 219,400 $ 198,685 Total deposits $ 937,758 $ 878,639 $ 816,117

First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 Average Balance Sheets Average Assets Interest-earnings assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 36,563 $ 41,538 $ 32,258 Available-for-sale securities 46,219 48,438 61,760 Loans 878,145 857,676 782,717 Promissory notes from related parties (1) — — 5,781 Interest earning-assets 960,927 947,652 882,516 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 15,148 22,294 25,316 Total interest earning-assets, plus loans held-for-sale 976,075 969,946 907,832 Allowance for loan losses (7,240 ) (7,141 ) (7,289 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 68,962 72,922 79,931 Total assets $ 1,037,797 $ 1,035,727 $ 980,474 Average Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 674,691 $ 640,507 $ 578,940 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 26,959 44,804 55,921 Subordinated notes 6,560 8,489 13,435 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 708,210 $ 693,800 $ 648,296 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 205,059 221,411 222,361 Other liabilities 9,214 8,132 7,197 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 214,273 $ 229,543 $ 229,558 Shareholders’ equity $ 115,314 $ 112,384 $ 102,620 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,037,797 $ 1,035,727 $ 980,474 Yields (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 2.25 % 1.98 % 1.12 % Available-for-sale securities 2.36 % 2.20 % 2.11 % Loans 4.49 % 4.42 % 4.25 % Promissory notes from related parties — % — % 4.91 % Interest earning-assets 4.31 % 4.20 % 3.99 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4.33 % 4.36 % 4.01 % Total interest earning-assets, plus loans held-for-sale 4.31 % 4.20 % 3.99 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.29 % 1.10 % 0.73 % Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 2.20 % 2.05 % 1.52 % Subordinated notes 7.26 % 7.59 % 7.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.38 % 1.24 % 0.95 % Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.29 % 3.30 % Interest rate spread 2.93 % 2.96 % 3.04 %

(1) Promissory notes from related parties were reclassed to loans as of September 30, 2018 due to change in composition of related parties.

First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2018

2017 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 19,052 $ 18,388 $ 4,223 Nonperforming assets 19,710 19,046 4,881 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 16 — (2 ) Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.13 % 2.14 % 0.52 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.82 % 1.81 % 0.50 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 39.11 % 38.71 % 172.55 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.90 % Net charge-offs to average loans — % — % — % Assets under management $ 5,235,177 $ 5,626,163 $ 5,374,471 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 14.67 $ 14.33 $ 13.18 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 11.50 $ 11.14 $ 8.71 Shares outstanding at period end 7,968,420 7,968,420 5,833,456 Consolidated Capital Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 11.35 % 11.22 % 6.56 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.35 % 11.22 % 8.79 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.06 % 12.90 % 11.70 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.28 % 9.09 % 7.41 % Bank Capital Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.55 % 10.42 % 9.81 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.55 % 10.42 % 9.81 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.47 % 11.31 % 10.75 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.63 % 8.45 % 8.27 %

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2018

2018

2017 Tangible common Total shareholders' equity $ 116,875 $ 114,164 $ 101,846 Less: Preferred stock (liquidation preference) — — 24,968 Goodwill 24,811 24,811 24,811 Other intangibles, net 402 565 1,233 Tangible common equity $ 91,662 $ 88,788 $ 50,834 Common shares outstanding, end of period 7,968,420 7,968,420 5,833,456 Tangible common book value per share $ 11.50 $ 11.14 $ 8.71 Net income, as reported $ 1,724 $ 1,689 $ 45 Less: Preferred stock dividends — 255 560 Income available to common shareholders $ 1,724 $ 1,434 $ (515 ) Return on tangible common equity 7.52 % 6.46 % (4.05 ) % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 11,649 $ 12,176 $ 13,810 Less: Amortization 163 208 230 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 11,486 $ 11,968 $ 13,580 Net interest income $ 7,899 $ 7,788 $ 7,270 Non-interest income 6,351 6,638 8,429 Total income $ 14,250 $ 14,426 $ 15,699 Efficiency ratio 80.60 % 82.96 % 86.50 % Total income before non-interest expense $ 13,901 $ 14,408 $ 15,703 Less: Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — — (45 ) Plus: Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses 349 18 (4 ) Gross revenue $ 14,250 $ 14,426 $ 15,744

