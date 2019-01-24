Log in
First Western Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Fourth Quarter 2018 Summary

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $1.7 million in Q4 2018, compared to net loss available to common shareholders of $0.5 million in Q4 2017
  • Diluted EPS of $0.22 in Q4 2018, compared to $0.19 in Q3 2018, and ($0.09) in Q4 2017
  • Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, of $894.0 million, a 17.1% annualized increase from Q3 2018 and a 9.9% increase from Q4 2017
  • Total deposits of $937.8 million, a 26.9% annualized increase from Q3 2018 and a 14.9% increase from Q4 2017
  • Efficiency ratio of 80.6%, an improvement from 83.0% in Q3 2018, and 86.5% in Q4 2017

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, net income available to common shareholders was $1.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, which included $0.3 million of preferred stock dividends, and a loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.09) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, which included $0.6 million of preferred stock dividends. The preferred stock was redeemed in the third quarter of 2018.

“We executed well in the fourth quarter and continued to deliver a higher level of earnings for our shareholders,” said Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western.  “We saw positive trends in most areas of the company including strong balance sheet growth, improved operating efficiencies and continued strong credit quality.  The investments we have made in our business development platform are gaining traction, as we generated 17% annualized growth in total loans and 27% annualized growth in total deposits.  We believe we are well positioned to continue our positive momentum, capitalize on the disruption caused by recent bank consolidation in the Colorado market to add new clients and banking talent, and expand our team in the Arizona market.  As we continue to add scale and realize additional operating leverage, we expect to deliver another year of strong earnings growth in 2019 and further enhance the value of our franchise.”

           
 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,
 September 30, December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2018
 2018 2017 
Earnings Summary          
Net interest income$ 7,899  $ 7,788  $ 7,270  
Less: Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses  349    18    (4) 
Total non-interest income  6,351    6,638    8,429  
Total non-interest expense  11,649    12,176    13,810  
Income before income taxes  2,252    2,232    1,893  
Income tax expense  528    543    1,848  
Net income  1,724    1,689    45  
Preferred stock dividends  —    (255)   (560) 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders$ 1,724  $ 1,434  $ (515) 
Basic and diluted earnings per common share$ 0.22  $ 0.19  $ (0.09) 
           
Return on average assets  0.66   0.65   0.02 %
Return on average shareholders' equity  5.98   5.10   (2.01)%
Return on tangible common equity(1)  7.52   6.46   (4.05)%
Net interest margin  3.29   3.29   3.30 %
Efficiency ratio(1)  80.60   82.96   86.50 %


(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
   

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter 2018

Revenue

Gross revenue (total income before non-interest expense, less gains on securities sold, plus provision for credit losses) was $14.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $14.4 million for the third quarter 2018. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by a $0.3 million decrease in non-interest income, due in part to a decline in mortgage activity.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, gross revenue decreased $1.5 million from $15.7 million. The decrease was attributable to a $2.1 million decline in non-interest income, which included a legal settlement of $0.8 million in 2017, and partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in net interest income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.9 million, an annualized increase of 5.7%. The increase in net interest income from the third quarter was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, net interest income increased 8.7% from $7.3 million. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily driven by higher average loan balances.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.29%, unchanged from the third quarter of 2018. An 11 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets, from 4.20% to 4.31%, was offset by a 13 basis point increase in the average cost of funds, from 0.93% to 1.06%.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, the net interest margin decreased slightly from 3.30%. A 32 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets was offset by a 36 basis point increase in the average cost of funds.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $6.4 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net gains on mortgage loans sold as a result of a lower volume of mortgages sold in the quarter.  This was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in risk management and insurance fees.

Non-interest income decreased 24.7% from $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of a gain on legal settlement and higher mortgage and insurance revenues recorded in the prior period.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $11.6 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower compensation expense resulting from a decrease in incentive accruals.

Non-interest expense decreased 15.6% from $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to lower salary and employee benefits expense as a result of streamlining the cost structure in certain areas of the Company and a decrease in accrued incentive compensation.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 80.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 83.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 86.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an effective tax rate of 23.4%, compared to 24.3% for the third quarter of 2018.

Loan Portfolio

Gross loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $894.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $857.3 million at September 30, 2018 and $813.7 million at December 31, 2017.  The increase in gross loans from September 30, 2018 was attributable to growth in the 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial portfolios.

Deposits

Total deposits were $937.8 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $878.6 million at September 30, 2018, and $816.1 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2018 was due to an increase in money market and time deposits.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management decreased by $391.0 million during the fourth quarter to $5.24 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $5.63 billion at September 30, 2018, and $5.37 billion at December 31, 2017.  The decline was attributed to market volatility resulting in a reduction of $403.8 million which was partially off-set by net client inflows in Q4 2018 of $12.8 million.  New accounts added in the fourth quarter of 2018 contributed $158.0 million in new assets, an increase of $62.2 million compared to $95.8 million in new assets added in the third quarter of 2018.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $19.7 million, or 1.82% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, an increase from $19.0 million, or 1.81% of total assets, at September 30, 2018.  The increase in non-performing assets was primarily related to the addition of a TDR still accruing, partially offset by two credits that are now performing following administrative delays in renewing the credits during the previous quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio.

Capital

At December 31, 2018, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum “well capitalized” capital levels required by their respective regulators, as summarized in the following table:

    
 December 31,  
 2018  
Consolidated Capital   
Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 11.35 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.35 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.06 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.28 %
    
Bank Capital   
Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.55 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.55 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.47 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.63 %
    

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 25, 2019.  The call can be accessed via telephone at 877-405-1628; passcode 1293539.  A recorded replay will be accessible through February 1, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056; passcode 1293539.

A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2018 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call.  The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western Financial Inc.

First Western Financial, Inc. is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California.  First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).   These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) dated July 18, 2018 (“Prospectus”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the Risk Factors section of that Prospectus and the Risk Factors section of other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221
Larry Clark
310-622-8223
MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com

First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ending
 December 31,
 September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2018
 2018 2017
Interest and dividend income:         
Loans, including fees$ 9,866  $ 9,468  $ 8,386 
Investment securities  273    266    326 
Federal funds sold and other  206    206    90 
Total interest and dividend income  10,345    9,940    8,802 
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits  2,179    1,761    1,062 
Other borrowed funds  267    391    470 
Total interest expense  2,446    2,152    1,532 
Net interest income  7,899    7,788    7,270 
Less: Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses  349    18    (4)
Net interest income, after provision (recovery of) for credit losses  7,550    7,770    7,274 
          
Non-interest income:         
Trust and investment management fees  4,752    4,770    5,057 
Net gain on mortgage loans sold  791    1,159    1,247 
Bank fees  333    361    502 
Risk management and insurance fees  380    249    742 
Income on company-owned life insurance  95    99    101 
Net (loss) on sale of securities  —    —    (45)
Gain on legal settlement  —    —    825 
Total non-interest income  6,351    6,638    8,429 
Total income before non-interest expense  13,901    14,408    15,703 
          
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits  6,710    7,221    8,211 
Occupancy and equipment  1,414    1,427    1,497 
Professional services  814    805    915 
Technology and information systems  954    965    1,096 
Data processing  659    697    568 
Marketing  378    274    420 
Amortization of other intangible assets  163    208    230 
Total loss on sales/provision of other real estate owned  —    —    75 
Other  557    579    798 
Total non-interest expense  11,649    12,176    13,810 
Income before income taxes  2,252    2,232    1,893 
Income tax expense  528    543    1,848 
Net income  1,724    1,689    45 
Preferred stock dividends  —    (255)   (560)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders$ 1,724  $ 1,434  $ (515)
Earnings per common share:         
Basic and diluted$ 0.22  $ 0.19  $ (0.09)
            


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
            
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2018 2018 2017
(Dollars in thousands)           
ASSETS           
Cash and cash equivalents:           
Cash and due from banks$ 1,574  $ 1,232  $ 1,370 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  71,783    69,186    8,132 
Total cash and cash equivalents  73,357    70,418    9,502 
            
Available-for-sale securities  44,901    45,492    53,650 
Correspondent bank stock, at cost  2,488    2,392    1,555 
Mortgage loans held for sale  14,832    19,238    22,940 
Loans, net of allowance of $7,451, $7,118, and $7,287  886,515    850,199    806,402 
Promissory notes from related parties  —    —    5,792 
Premises and equipment, net  6,100    6,263    6,777 
Accrued interest receivable  2,844    2,854    2,421 
Accounts receivable  4,492    4,736    5,592 
Other receivables  1,391    1,841    6,324 
Other real estate owned, net  658    658    658 
Goodwill  24,811    24,811    24,811 
Other intangible assets, net  402    565    1,233 
Deferred tax assets, net  4,306    4,626    5,987 
Company-owned life insurance  14,709    14,614    14,316 
Other assets  2,518    2,820    1,699 
Total assets$ 1,084,324  $ 1,051,527  $ 969,659 
            
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:           
Noninterest-bearing$ 202,856  $ 219,400  $ 198,685 
Interest-bearing  734,902    659,239    617,432 
Total deposits  937,758    878,639    816,117 
Borrowings:           
Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings  15,000    44,598    28,563 
Subordinated Notes  6,560    6,560    13,435 
Accrued interest payable  231    211    197 
Other liabilities  7,900    7,355    9,501 
Total liabilities  967,449    937,363    867,813 
            
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Total shareholders’ equity  116,875    114,164    101,846 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$ 1,084,324  $ 1,051,527  $ 969,659 
            


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
            
 As of
 December 31,
 September 30,
 December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)2018
 2018
 2017
Loan Portfolio           
Cash, Securities and Other$ 114,165  $ 132,920  $ 131,756 
Construction and Development  31,897    37,423    24,914 
1 - 4 Family Residential  350,852    327,674    282,014 
Non-Owner Occupied CRE  173,741    165,670    176,987 
Owner Occupied CRE  108,480    94,698    92,742 
Commercial and Industrial  113,660    97,772    104,284 
Total loans held for investment$ 892,795  $ 856,157  $ 812,697 
Deferred costs, net  1,171    1,160    992 
Gross loans$ 893,966  $ 857,317  $ 813,689 
Total loans held for sale$ 14,832  $ 19,238  $ 22,940 
            
Deposit Portfolio           
Money market deposit accounts$ 489,506  $ 444,580  $ 331,039 
Time deposits  178,743    148,425    210,292 
Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts  64,853    64,777    74,300 
Savings accounts  1,800    1,457    1,801 
Total interest-bearing deposits$ 734,902  $ 659,239  $ 617,432 
Noninterest-bearing accounts$ 202,856  $ 219,400  $ 198,685 
Total deposits$ 937,758  $ 878,639  $ 816,117 
            


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
          
 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)2018 2018 2017 
Average Balance Sheets         
Average Assets         
Interest-earnings assets:         
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions$ 36,563  $ 41,538  $ 32,258  
Available-for-sale securities  46,219    48,438    61,760  
Loans  878,145    857,676    782,717  
Promissory notes from related parties (1)  —    —    5,781  
Interest earning-assets  960,927    947,652    882,516  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  15,148    22,294    25,316  
Total interest earning-assets, plus loans held-for-sale  976,075    969,946    907,832  
Allowance for loan losses  (7,240)   (7,141)   (7,289) 
Noninterest-earnings assets  68,962    72,922    79,931  
Total assets$ 1,037,797  $ 1,035,727  $ 980,474  
          
Average Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Interest-bearing deposits$ 674,691  $ 640,507  $ 578,940  
Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings  26,959    44,804    55,921  
Subordinated notes  6,560    8,489    13,435  
Total interest-bearing liabilities$ 708,210  $ 693,800  $ 648,296  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:         
Noninterest-bearing deposits  205,059    221,411    222,361  
Other liabilities  9,214    8,132    7,197  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities$ 214,273  $ 229,543  $ 229,558  
Shareholders’ equity$ 115,314  $ 112,384  $ 102,620  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$ 1,037,797  $ 1,035,727  $ 980,474  
          
Yields (annualized)         
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  2.25   1.98   1.12 %
Available-for-sale securities  2.36   2.20   2.11 %
Loans  4.49   4.42   4.25 %
Promissory notes from related parties  —   —   4.91 %
Interest earning-assets  4.31   4.20   3.99 %
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  4.33   4.36   4.01 %
Total interest earning-assets, plus loans held-for-sale  4.31   4.20   3.99 %
Interest-bearing deposits  1.29   1.10   0.73 %
Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings  2.20   2.05   1.52 %
Subordinated notes  7.26   7.59   7.65 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1.38   1.24   0.95 %
Net interest margin  3.29   3.29   3.30 %
Interest rate spread  2.93   2.96   3.04 %
             


(1) Promissory notes from related parties were reclassed to loans as of September 30, 2018 due to change in composition of related parties.
   


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
            
 As of and for the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,
 September 30,
 December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2018
 2018
 2017 
Asset Quality           
Nonperforming loans$ 19,052  $ 18,388  $ 4,223  
Nonperforming assets  19,710    19,046    4,881  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  16    —    (2) 
Nonperforming loans to total loans  2.13   2.14   0.52 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.82   1.81   0.50 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  39.11   38.71   172.55 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.83   0.83   0.90 %
Net charge-offs to average loans  —   —   — %
            
Assets under management$ 5,235,177  $ 5,626,163  $ 5,374,471  
            
Market Data           
Book value per share at period end$ 14.67  $ 14.33  $ 13.18  
Tangible book value per common share(1)$ 11.50  $ 11.14  $ 8.71  
Shares outstanding at period end  7,968,420    7,968,420    5,833,456  
            
Consolidated Capital           
Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets  11.35   11.22   6.56 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  11.35   11.22   8.79 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  13.06   12.90   11.70 
Tier 1 capital to average assets  9.28   9.09   7.41 
            
Bank Capital           
Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets  10.55   10.42   9.81 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.55   10.42   9.81 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  11.47   11.31   10.75 
Tier 1 capital to average assets  8.63   8.45   8.27 
             


(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
   


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
 
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
            
 As of and for the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,
 September 30,
 December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)2018
 2018
 2017 
Tangible common           
Total shareholders' equity$ 116,875  $ 114,164  $ 101,846  
Less:           
Preferred stock (liquidation preference)  —    —    24,968  
Goodwill  24,811    24,811    24,811  
Other intangibles, net  402    565    1,233  
Tangible common equity$ 91,662  $ 88,788  $ 50,834  
            
Common shares outstanding, end of period  7,968,420    7,968,420    5,833,456  
Tangible common book value per share$ 11.50  $ 11.14  $ 8.71  
            
Net income, as reported$ 1,724  $ 1,689  $ 45  
Less: Preferred stock dividends  —    255    560  
Income available to common shareholders$ 1,724  $ 1,434  $ (515) 
Return on tangible common equity  7.52   6.46   (4.05)%
            
Efficiency           
Non-interest expense$ 11,649  $ 12,176  $ 13,810  
Less: Amortization  163    208    230  
Adjusted non-interest expense$ 11,486  $ 11,968  $ 13,580  
            
Net interest income$ 7,899  $ 7,788  $ 7,270  
Non-interest income  6,351    6,638    8,429  
Total income$ 14,250  $ 14,426  $ 15,699  
Efficiency ratio  80.60   82.96   86.50 %
            
Total income before non-interest expense$ 13,901  $ 14,408  $ 15,703  
Less: Net gain (loss) on sale of securities  —    —    (45) 
Plus: Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses  349    18    (4) 
Gross revenue$ 14,250  $ 14,426  $ 15,744  

FWF Logo.jpg


