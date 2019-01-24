First Western Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST
Fourth Quarter 2018 Summary
Net income available to common shareholders of $1.7 million in Q4 2018, compared to net loss available to common shareholders of $0.5 million in Q4 2017
Diluted EPS of $0.22 in Q4 2018, compared to $0.19 in Q3 2018, and ($0.09) in Q4 2017
Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, of $894.0 million, a 17.1% annualized increase from Q3 2018 and a 9.9% increase from Q4 2017
Total deposits of $937.8 million, a 26.9% annualized increase from Q3 2018 and a 14.9% increase from Q4 2017
Efficiency ratio of 80.6%, an improvement from 83.0% in Q3 2018, and 86.5% in Q4 2017
DENVER, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, net income available to common shareholders was $1.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, which included $0.3 million of preferred stock dividends, and a loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.09) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, which included $0.6 million of preferred stock dividends. The preferred stock was redeemed in the third quarter of 2018.
“We executed well in the fourth quarter and continued to deliver a higher level of earnings for our shareholders,” said Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western. “We saw positive trends in most areas of the company including strong balance sheet growth, improved operating efficiencies and continued strong credit quality. The investments we have made in our business development platform are gaining traction, as we generated 17% annualized growth in total loans and 27% annualized growth in total deposits. We believe we are well positioned to continue our positive momentum, capitalize on the disruption caused by recent bank consolidation in the Colorado market to add new clients and banking talent, and expand our team in the Arizona market. As we continue to add scale and realize additional operating leverage, we expect to deliver another year of strong earnings growth in 2019 and further enhance the value of our franchise.”
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2018
2017
Earnings Summary
Net interest income
$
7,899
$
7,788
$
7,270
Less: Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses
349
18
(4
)
Total non-interest income
6,351
6,638
8,429
Total non-interest expense
11,649
12,176
13,810
Income before income taxes
2,252
2,232
1,893
Income tax expense
528
543
1,848
Net income
1,724
1,689
45
Preferred stock dividends
—
(255
)
(560
)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
1,724
$
1,434
$
(515
)
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
0.22
$
0.19
$
(0.09
)
Return on average assets
0.66
%
0.65
%
0.02
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
5.98
%
5.10
%
(2.01
)
%
Return on tangible common equity(1)
7.52
%
6.46
%
(4.05
)
%
Net interest margin
3.29
%
3.29
%
3.30
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
80.60
%
82.96
%
86.50
%
(1)
Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter 2018
Revenue
Gross revenue (total income before non-interest expense, less gains on securities sold, plus provision for credit losses) was $14.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $14.4 million for the third quarter 2018. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by a $0.3 million decrease in non-interest income, due in part to a decline in mortgage activity.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, gross revenue decreased $1.5 million from $15.7 million. The decrease was attributable to a $2.1 million decline in non-interest income, which included a legal settlement of $0.8 million in 2017, and partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in net interest income.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.9 million, an annualized increase of 5.7%. The increase in net interest income from the third quarter was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, net interest income increased 8.7% from $7.3 million. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily driven by higher average loan balances.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.29%, unchanged from the third quarter of 2018. An 11 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets, from 4.20% to 4.31%, was offset by a 13 basis point increase in the average cost of funds, from 0.93% to 1.06%.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2017, the net interest margin decreased slightly from 3.30%. A 32 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets was offset by a 36 basis point increase in the average cost of funds.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $6.4 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net gains on mortgage loans sold as a result of a lower volume of mortgages sold in the quarter. This was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in risk management and insurance fees.
Non-interest income decreased 24.7% from $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of a gain on legal settlement and higher mortgage and insurance revenues recorded in the prior period.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $11.6 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower compensation expense resulting from a decrease in incentive accruals.
Non-interest expense decreased 15.6% from $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to lower salary and employee benefits expense as a result of streamlining the cost structure in certain areas of the Company and a decrease in accrued incentive compensation.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 80.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 83.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 86.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Income Taxes
The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an effective tax rate of 23.4%, compared to 24.3% for the third quarter of 2018.
Loan Portfolio
Gross loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $894.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $857.3 million at September 30, 2018 and $813.7 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in gross loans from September 30, 2018 was attributable to growth in the 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial portfolios.
Deposits
Total deposits were $937.8 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $878.6 million at September 30, 2018, and $816.1 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2018 was due to an increase in money market and time deposits.
Assets Under Management
Total assets under management decreased by $391.0 million during the fourth quarter to $5.24 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $5.63 billion at September 30, 2018, and $5.37 billion at December 31, 2017. The decline was attributed to market volatility resulting in a reduction of $403.8 million which was partially off-set by net client inflows in Q4 2018 of $12.8 million. New accounts added in the fourth quarter of 2018 contributed $158.0 million in new assets, an increase of $62.2 million compared to $95.8 million in new assets added in the third quarter of 2018.
Credit Quality
Non-performing assets totaled $19.7 million, or 1.82% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, an increase from $19.0 million, or 1.81% of total assets, at September 30, 2018. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily related to the addition of a TDR still accruing, partially offset by two credits that are now performing following administrative delays in renewing the credits during the previous quarter.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio.
Capital
At December 31, 2018, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum “well capitalized” capital levels required by their respective regulators, as summarized in the following table:
December 31,
2018
Consolidated Capital
Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets
11.35
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.35
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.06
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets
9.28
%
Bank Capital
Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets
10.55
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.55
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
11.47
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets
8.63
%
About First Western Financial Inc.
First Western Financial, Inc. is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.
