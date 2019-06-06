First Western Trust Hires Michael Glass to Focus on Vail Valley

VAIL, Colo. , June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Trust Bank* (“First Western Trust”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), today announced the hiring of Michael Glass as Market President with a focus on the Vail Valley community.



Mr. Glass enables First Western Trust to serve wealth management clients in the Vail Valley through its proprietary ConnectView® service model, which delivers tailored financial solutions spanning each client’s personal, business, and philanthropic needs.

“We are very pleased to bring our wealth management and private banking expertise, highly personalized service, and broad suite of products and services to the Vail Valley market,” said Scott Wylie, chairman and CEO of First Western Trust. “Mike has more than 20 years of banking experience, having led two of the largest banking offices in the Vail Valley. His experience and his deep ties to the Vail Valley community will serve him well in leading our business development efforts in this area. The Vail Valley has similar demographics to a number of our most successful markets and we anticipate that it will be a significant contributor to our continued growth in the coming years. We look forward to building our presence in the Vail Valley community and demonstrating our unique approach and strong track record of success that makes us the best private bank for the western wealth management client.”

Michael Glass has resided in the Vail Valley since 1999. He holds an MBA in finance and accounting, a BA in business administration, and is a graduate of the ABA Commercial Lending School and Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. Michael’s professional background includes extensive experience in wealth management, treasury services and mortgage lending. Michael holds a number of positions within civic-minded organizations in the Vail community, including Holy Cross Energy, the Vail Valley Partnership, Bravo! Vail, the Vail Economic Advisory Council, and the Vail Valley Rotary Scholarship Committee.

For more information, please contact Michael Glass at 970-710-7210 or michael.glass@myfw.com .

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial services holding company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, First Western Trust, are headquartered in Denver, Colorado. First Western Trust maintains operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. Based on a mission to be the best private bank for the western wealth management client, First Western Trust provides a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western Financial, Inc.’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.”

*First Western Trust Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

