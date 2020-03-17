FirstEnergy Corp. : Declares Unchanged Common Stock Dividend

AKRON, Ohio, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2020.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

