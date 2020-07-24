FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Alert: Gardy & Notis, LLP Announces Investigation of Potential Securities Fraud

The law firm Gardy & Notis, LLP announces it is investigating a potential securities claim on behalf of stockholders of FirstEnergy Corp. (“FirstEnergy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FE) for violations of the securities laws.

If you are an investor who purchased FirstEnergy stock between February 22, 2017 and July 21, 2020 please contact Jennifer Sarnelli at Gardy & Notis, LLP, 126 East 56th Street, New York, New York 10022, email: jsarnelli@gardylaw.com, Telephone: 212-905-0509 to learn more about your legal rights.

On July 21, 2020, the FBI arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder over an alleged scheme in which Householder and others accepted bribes millions of dollars in bribes from FirstEnergy. The bribes were made to clear the way for a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants formerly owned by FirstEnergy. The bribe money paid by FirstEnergy was allegedly untimely paid by FirstEnergy’s ratepayers in the form of rate hikes.

On this news, FirstEnergy stock price closed at $27.09 on July 22, 2020, $14.00 per share lower than the closing price of $41.26 on July 20, 2020 prior to the news.

Gardy & Notis, LLP specializes in large, complex litigation in the fields of securities, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. The attorneys at Gardy & Notis, LLP have served as a plaintiffs’ lead counsel in some of the largest securities fraud class action recoveries.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005476/en/