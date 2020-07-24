Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corp.    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Alert: Gardy & Notis, LLP Announces Investigation of Potential Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

The law firm Gardy & Notis, LLP announces it is investigating a potential securities claim on behalf of stockholders of FirstEnergy Corp. (“FirstEnergy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FE) for violations of the securities laws.

If you are an investor who purchased FirstEnergy stock between February 22, 2017 and July 21, 2020 please contact Jennifer Sarnelli at Gardy & Notis, LLP, 126 East 56th Street, New York, New York 10022, email: jsarnelli@gardylaw.com, Telephone: 212-905-0509 to learn more about your legal rights.

On July 21, 2020, the FBI arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder over an alleged scheme in which Householder and others accepted bribes millions of dollars in bribes from FirstEnergy. The bribes were made to clear the way for a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants formerly owned by FirstEnergy. The bribe money paid by FirstEnergy was allegedly untimely paid by FirstEnergy’s ratepayers in the form of rate hikes.

On this news, FirstEnergy stock price closed at $27.09 on July 22, 2020, $14.00 per share lower than the closing price of $41.26 on July 20, 2020 prior to the news.

Gardy & Notis, LLP specializes in large, complex litigation in the fields of securities, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. The attorneys at Gardy & Notis, LLP have served as a plaintiffs’ lead counsel in some of the largest securities fraud class action recoveries.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIRSTENERGY CORP.
05:20pFIRSTENERGY CORP. (FE) ALERT : Gardy & Notis, LLP Announces Investigation of Pot..
BU
07/23FIRSTENERGY : Second Quarter 2020 Strategic and Financial Highlights
PU
07/23FIRSTENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/23Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FirstEnergy ..
PR
07/23FIRSTENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/23Ohio governor calls for repeal of state nuclear bailout bill under probe
RE
07/23ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
07/23Investigation of FirstEnergy Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
07/22FIRSTENERGY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FirstEnergy Cor..
BU
07/22FIRSTENERGY : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages FirstEnergy (F..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 311 M - -
Net income 2020 1 160 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,69%
Capitalization 14 844 M 14 844 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 316
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart FIRSTENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
FirstEnergy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,03 $
Last Close Price 27,40 $
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Strah President
Donald T. Misheff Chairman
K. Jon Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bennett L. Gaines Chief Information Officer & SVP-Corporate Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTENERGY CORP.-43.62%14 844
NEXTERA ENERGY16.03%137 521
ENEL S.P.A.15.02%95 809
IBERDROLA20.75%82 582
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.95%67 635
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.92%61 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group