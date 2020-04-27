Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corp.    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstEnergy : Foundation Donates Electric Motorcycles to Cleveland Metroparks Police Department Patrol Fleet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 11:33am EDT

The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department recently debuted the newest addition to its patrol fleet - one of two electric motorcycles donated by the FirstEnergy Foundation. The police department is believed to be the first in the region using electric motorcycles to patrol its more than 300 miles of trails.

Katherine Dolan, chief of police at the 24,000-acre Cleveland Metroparks System in northeast Ohio, said the motorcycles are a win-win for the parks and the environment because they reduce carbon emissions released into the atmosphere and decrease fuel costs, while continuing to allow officers to respond quickly to calls since the bikes can reach up to 105 mph.

&amp;nbsp;

'We are grateful our friends at FirstEnergy have partnered with us to add electric motorcycles to our patrol fleet,' said Dolan. 'The electric motorcycles will enhance our efforts to promote sustainable best practices within our park system.'

The motorcycle - a Zero motorcycle dual-sport, heavy-duty model valued at $25,685 - has a range of about 140 miles per charge and can be used both on and off-road. The first bike hit the roads in early April ahead of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the second bike will be deployed next year. They join a team of 90 Metroparks' police officers who patrol on foot, bicycle, horse and in marked cruisers.

'The collaboration is a testament to FirstEnergy's commitment to our local communities and supports our Foundation's mission of supporting sustainability efforts,' said Lorna Wisham, vice president of corporate affairs and community involvement at FirstEnergy and president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. 'We're proud to support the police department's mission to provide a safe and accessible environment for the Cleveland Metroparks' more than 43 million annual visitors.'

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Siburkis, (330) 203-8850

Disclaimer

FirstEnergy Corporation published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 15:32:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRSTENERGY CORP.
11:33aFIRSTENERGY : Foundation Donates Electric Motorcycles to Cleveland Metroparks Po..
PU
04/23FIRSTENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
04/23FIRSTENERGY : First Quarter 2020 Strategic and Financial Highlights
PU
04/23FIRSTENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
04/23FIRSTENERGY : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/22FIRSTENERGY : Potomac Edison Installs First Public Charging Stations as Part of ..
PU
04/20FIRSTENERGY CORP. : quaterly earnings release
04/20FIRSTENERGY : Announces Plan for Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
04/16FIRSTENERGY : to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Teleconference
PR
04/09FIRSTENERGY : Pennsylvania Utilities Remind Customers of Financial Assistance to..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 239 M
EBIT 2020 2 603 M
Net income 2020 1 342 M
Debt 2020 21 857 M
Yield 2020 3,69%
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
EV / Sales2021 3,86x
Capitalization 22 927 M
Chart FIRSTENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
FirstEnergy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 49,00  $
Last Close Price 42,32  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Misheff Chairman
Steven E. Strah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bennett L. Gaines Chief Information Officer & SVP-Corporate Services
Michael J. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTENERGY CORP.-12.92%22 927
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.02%117 321
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.92%65 318
ENEL S.P.A.-16.57%64 753
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.05%62 899
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.37%60 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group