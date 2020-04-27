FirstEnergy : Foundation Donates Electric Motorcycles to Cleveland Metroparks Police Department Patrol Fleet

The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department recently debuted the newest addition to its patrol fleet - one of two electric motorcycles donated by the FirstEnergy Foundation. The police department is believed to be the first in the region using electric motorcycles to patrol its more than 300 miles of trails.

Katherine Dolan, chief of police at the 24,000-acre Cleveland Metroparks System in northeast Ohio, said the motorcycles are a win-win for the parks and the environment because they reduce carbon emissions released into the atmosphere and decrease fuel costs, while continuing to allow officers to respond quickly to calls since the bikes can reach up to 105 mph.

'We are grateful our friends at FirstEnergy have partnered with us to add electric motorcycles to our patrol fleet,' said Dolan. 'The electric motorcycles will enhance our efforts to promote sustainable best practices within our park system.'

The motorcycle - a Zero motorcycle dual-sport, heavy-duty model valued at $25,685 - has a range of about 140 miles per charge and can be used both on and off-road. The first bike hit the roads in early April ahead of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the second bike will be deployed next year. They join a team of 90 Metroparks' police officers who patrol on foot, bicycle, horse and in marked cruisers.

'The collaboration is a testament to FirstEnergy's commitment to our local communities and supports our Foundation's mission of supporting sustainability efforts,' said Lorna Wisham, vice president of corporate affairs and community involvement at FirstEnergy and president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. 'We're proud to support the police department's mission to provide a safe and accessible environment for the Cleveland Metroparks' more than 43 million annual visitors.'

