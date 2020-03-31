Log in
FIRSTENERGY CORP. (FE)

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
FirstEnergy : Foundation Donates to Local Foodbanks and United Way Agencies to Assist with COVID-19 Response Efforts

03/31/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

AKRON, Ohio, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation is donating $500,000 to 42 local food banks and hunger centers in communities served by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric utility operating companies in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland to help provide essential food and nutrition to those who need it the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, The FirstEnergy Foundation will accelerate approximately $1.5 million in matching contributions to 116 United Way agencies throughout the company's service territory to help support vital health and human services organizations during these uncertain times.

"The FirstEnergy Foundation will infuse $2 million into communities we serve to help families in need during this unprecedented crisis," said Lorna Wisham, vice president, Corporate Affairs & Community Involvement and president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "The pandemic requires an urgent and strategic response from the philanthropic community, and fast-tracking funding to our United Way agencies for operational and program support is a way FirstEnergy can help."

The COVID-19 crisis also unfolded during FirstEnergy's annual employee Harvest for Hunger campaign. Because most fundraising activities were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the FirstEnergy Foundation is donating to local hunger centers because the need is greater than ever due to the economic fallout from this ongoing health emergency.

As part of the company's annual United Way campaign, the FirstEnergy Foundation matches employee contributions to their local agencies on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Typically, the matching funds are dispersed to the United Way agencies on a rolling basis throughout the year. Because of the current dire economic climate, accelerated payments will be made to 116 United Way agencies in the FirstEnergy footprint this week.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-donates-to-local-foodbanks-and-united-way-agencies-to-assist-with-covid-19-response-efforts-301032693.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
