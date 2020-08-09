Log in
FirstEnergy : Media Advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias Update

08/09/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

Lineman restoring power after Storm Isaias

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2020 -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities continue restoration efforts for customers of Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) who lost power as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. Service has been restored to more than 769,500 JCP&L customers - more than 97% of the 788,000 customers impacted by the storm.

More than 9,000 utility personnel from JCP&L, other FirstEnergy companies, and partner utilities from electric industry mutual assistance organizations continue working around the clock to restore power to about 18,500 JCP&L customers who remain without power. Utility crews have replaced more than 200,000 feet of wire, repaired or replaced more than 500 poles and 2,200 crossarms, and worked through more than 700 closed roads to repair service.

At this stage in the restoration effort, our crews are addressing many localized issues and restoring individual customers. This requires crews to travel to each individual location. This is the most time-consuming, labor intensive and complex part of service restoration. Based on current outages and damage assessments, we are projecting that some of the these more difficult restorations in the Central Region are expected to be restored by Monday, August 10 at 11:30 p.m., and in the Northern Region to be restored by Tuesday, August 11 at 11:30 p.m.

If your neighbor's power is on and yours is not, the problem may be isolated to your individual service. Customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the 'Report Outage' link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts, and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communications tools is available online at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect.

County Updates:

  • Middlesex County: Fewer than 10 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. tonight.
  • Ocean County: Approximately 330 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. tonight.
  • Burlington County: Approximately 290 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. tonight.
  • Monmouth County: Approximately 2,800 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday.
  • Warren County: Fewer than 30 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Mercer County: Fewer than 80 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Passaic County: Approximately 300 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Hunterdon County: Approximately 700 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Essex County: Approximately 1,000 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Sussex County: Approximately 1,100 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Somerset County: Approximately 2,200 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Union County: Approximately 2,800 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Morris County: Approximately 6,700 customers remain without power. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

To safeguard the health and safety of FirstEnergy employees, contractors and the public, please respect social distancing protocols as utility personnel work around the clock to restore all power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

More Information
During severe weather, customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the 'Report Outage' link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department. Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be exercised in areas where downed wires may be tangled in downed tree branches or other debris.

  • Water and Ice Locations: Water and ice are available to customers without service due to yesterday's storm. For a list of locations, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/storminfo and click on 'water and ice locations.'
  • Customer Generators: Emergency power generators offer an option for customers needing or wanting uninterrupted service. However, to ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of utility company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, the proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician. When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers.

For updated information on the company's current outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

CONTACT: Chris Eck - JCP&L (330) 384-7939

Disclaimer

FirstEnergy Corporation published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 18:08:00 UTC
