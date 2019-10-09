FirstEnergy : Shares Fire Prevention Week Tips

Electricity and fire prevention go hand in hand. This Fire Prevention Week, FirstEnergy wants to share some important information you can use to keep your family safe around electricity.

Observed during the week of October 9 each year, Fire Prevention Week was established in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The Great Chicago Fire began on October 8 and did most of its damage on October 9, killing more than 250 people and leaving 100,000 homeless.

President Calvin Coolidge later proclaimed the first National Fire Prevention Week in 1925, making it the longest-running public health observance in the United States. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has been the sponsor of Fire Protection Week since its inception.

This year's theme, 'Not Every Hero Wears a Cape,' aims to educate everyone about the simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Preventing Fires Around the Home

Electricity powers the appliances and devices we rely on every day, providing many conveniences that make our lives easier and more comfortable. However, there are inherent dangers when using electricity; that's why it's vital that the proper steps are taken to ensure the safe use of common household items.

Here are some common-sense tips for using electricity safely inside and outside of the home:

Indoors

Check appliance, extension and other electrical cords occasionally for signs of wear or damage. Replace damaged cords promptly.

Do not place heat-producing appliances, such as toasters, space heaters and irons, near flammable items like paper, drapes or furniture.

When cooking, never leave a stove unattended. Keep anything flammable, such as kitchen towels and oven mitts, away from your stovetop.

Never use your oven, grill or clothes dryer to heat your home. This could cause a fire or the buildup of dangerous carbon monoxide gas.

Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn heaters off when you go to sleep.

Additionally, smoke alarms should be placed on every level of your home, outside of sleeping areas and inside each bedroom. Make sure that the batteries in all alarms are fresh and working. Test alarms monthly.

Outdoors

Keep dry leaves swept away from outdoor lighting, outlets and power cords to prevent an electrical fire.

Inspect power tools before and after each use. Never use a power tool around flammable liquids such as gasoline or solvents.

Keep work areas clean of sawdust, shavings or anything else that could pose a fire hazard.

Use heavy-duty extension cords, and only use cords outdoors if they are designated for outdoor use

If you're decorating with outdoor lighting, do not hammer tacks or nails into the electrical cord. Instead, use clips to safely attach lights to the house.

For more indoor and outdoor electrical safety tips and resources, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/safety.

Try on Your Cape

Fires can happen any time, and Fire Prevention Week is a great reminder that fire prevention practices and safety procedures should be top of mind 24/7/365.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook all year long for tips and resources to stay safe when using electricity in and around your home. A variety of safety information for families, contractors, first responders and more is also available at www.firstenergycorp.com/safety.

For helpful resources on escape planning, fire prevention and safety, visit NFPA's Fire Prevention Week website. NFPA also offers some great tools to educate kids on fire safety.

