Power Outage Do's and Don'ts: How to Power Through

Power outages, like many things in life, are rarely predictable and often inconvenient. Uncontrollable events such as severe weather, animals and motor vehicle accidents are common causes for sudden outages. In these events, FirstEnergy's utility crews always work to restore power as quickly as possible. Sometimes, however - depending on the severity of the damage and the amount of work that needs to be done - customers may be without power for an extended period.

While events may leave you without power, it does not mean you are powerless. Here are a few tips to safely power through an extended outage:

Check with your neighbors to see if their power is out too, or if only your location is affected. If your house appears to be the only one without power, the outage may be specific to you.

Safely check your circuit breakers or fuses to see if a breaker is tripped or a fuse is blown. If so, getting your power back on may be as simple as flipping a switch.

After you've determined you can't resolve the issue, report your outage immediately. This can help us pinpoint damage and restore power more quickly.

Stay informed by enrolling in our alert service to receive automatic text messages and/or emails when there is a status update for your outage. You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter for alerts and updates as well.

Check out our real-time outage page for the most up-to-date information on your outage, including causes, estimated restoration times and crew status.

If your outage is expected to last for an extended period, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed to preserve food for as long as possible. Consider purchasing bags of ice and placing them inside to help save perishable food.

If possible to do so safely, consider relocating to a more comfortable location. Heat rises, so try repositioning yourself to the lowest level of the home to stay the coolest.

Safely operate a generator by following all instructions in the manufacturer's written documentation, such as an operating manual and all local building codes.

Turn off or unplug sensitive electrical devices to safeguard them from power surges that may occur during the restoration process. Leave an incandescent light on so you know when the power comes back.

Spend time with family having fun, playing games and building memories. If the conditions are safe to do so, go outside and get some fresh air and exercise.

Just as important as knowing what to do during an outage, is knowing what to avoid.

Do not panic. Call 9-11 if an emergency develops. If you spot a downed wire, assume it is live and dangerous, steer clear of the area, and call 1-888-544-4877 (1-888-LIGHTSS) to report it immediately.

Never assume we know your lights are out. Our technology helps us identify when large blocks of customers are without power, but it does not tell us where individual outages occur.

NEVER OPERATE A GENERATOR INSIDE YOUR HOME. Exhaust from backup generators contain a high level of carbon monoxide (CO) gas, which can be dangerous or even fatal if inhaled

Don't use candles around pets or small children and never leave burning candles unattended.

Avoid wasting the batteries on your electronic devices for non-essential activity so that you can stay connected and updated.

Preparing for an outage before it happens can help minimize the challenges you face when the lights go out. Consider keeping an emergency kit with these items:

Flashlights

First aid kit

Extra Batteries

Battery-powered Radio

Bottled Water

Camping Equipment

Cell Phone and Car Charger

Managing through power outages is much easier when you're already prepared. For more information, visit http://www.firstenergycorp.com/outages

