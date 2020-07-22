Log in
FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against FirstEnergy Corp. – FE

07/22/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) resulting from allegations that FirstEnergy may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 21, 2010, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in connection with an alleged illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder's championing of a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants formerly owned by FirstEnergy. The Company also issued a press release announcing that it had “received subpoenas in connection with the investigation surrounding Ohio House Bill 6.”

On this news, FirstEnergy's stock price fell $7.01 per share, or over 16%, to close at $34.25 per share on July 21, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of FirstEnergy shareholders. If you purchased securities of FirstEnergy please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1903.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
