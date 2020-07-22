Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against FirstEnergy Corp. – FE

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) resulting from allegations that FirstEnergy may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 21, 2010, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in connection with an alleged illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder's championing of a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants formerly owned by FirstEnergy. The Company also issued a press release announcing that it had “received subpoenas in connection with the investigation surrounding Ohio House Bill 6.”

On this news, FirstEnergy's stock price fell $7.01 per share, or over 16%, to close at $34.25 per share on July 21, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of FirstEnergy shareholders. If you purchased securities of FirstEnergy please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1903.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

