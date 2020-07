Shares of power producers rose sharply as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its lowest level since April, stirring demand for the dividend-oriented sector.

Shares of Midwestern utility owner FirstEnergy fell sharply after reports that Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested on racketeering charges related to a bailout of two nuclear plants affiliated with FirstEnergy.

