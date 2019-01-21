FirstEnergy : Earns 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Designation

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) in recognition of its commitment to women's equality in the workplace.

The GEI uses a standardized reporting framework to evaluate gender equality initiatives based on company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings. Companies scoring above a globally established threshold are included in the GEI. The index doubled in size from 2018 to include 230 companies across 10 industry sectors.

FirstEnergy intends to use the tool to track its progress in the area of gender diversity, which is a key component of its broader Diversity & Inclusion and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

"FirstEnergy's inclusion on the Bloomberg GEI will help differentiate us among job-seekers and investors who wish to affiliate with forward-thinking companies," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's vice president of Human Resources. "Our participation in the Index demonstrates our strong commitment to equality and diversity in the workforce, which improves the lives of customers and strengthens the communities we serve."

"We applaud FirstEnergy and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "FirstEnergy's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace."

Companies included in the Bloomberg GEI span a variety of sectors, including communications, consumer staples, financials, materials, technology and electric utilities. More information about the index is available on Bloomberg's website: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

