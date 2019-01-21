Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corporation    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION (FE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 04:01:26 pm
38.87 USD   +0.41%
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstEnergy : Earns 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 12:42pm EST

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) in recognition of its commitment to women's equality in the workplace.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

The GEI uses a standardized reporting framework to evaluate gender equality initiatives based on company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings. Companies scoring above a globally established threshold are included in the GEI.  The index doubled in size from 2018 to include 230 companies across 10 industry sectors.

FirstEnergy intends to use the tool to track its progress in the area of gender diversity, which is a key component of its broader Diversity & Inclusion and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

"FirstEnergy's inclusion on the Bloomberg GEI will help differentiate us among job-seekers and investors who wish to affiliate with forward-thinking companies," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's vice president of Human Resources. "Our participation in the Index demonstrates our strong commitment to equality and diversity in the workforce, which improves the lives of customers and strengthens the communities we serve."

"We applaud FirstEnergy and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "FirstEnergy's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace."

Companies included in the Bloomberg GEI span a variety of sectors, including communications, consumer staples, financials, materials, technology and electric utilities. More information about the index is available on Bloomberg's website: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.  The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-earns-2019-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-designation-300781518.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
12:42pFIRSTENERGY : Earns 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Designation
PR
01/18FIRSTENERGY : Utilities Secure Additional Resources in Advance of Winter Storm H..
PR
01/17FIRSTENERGY : Utilities Prepare for Severe Winter Weather This Weekend
PR
01/15FIRSTENERGY : Three FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Utilities Launch Request for Propos..
AQ
01/14FIRSTENERGY : Seeks Solar Photovoltaic Alternative Energy Credits for Pennsylvan..
DJ
01/14FIRSTENERGY : Three FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Utilities Launch Request for Propos..
PR
01/10FIRSTENERGY : Receives Industry Recognition for Outage Restoration Efforts Follo..
PR
01/08FIRSTENERGY : Will The Ohio Supreme Court Shut Down FirstEnergy's Bailout Once A..
AQ
01/04FIRSTENERGY : Foundation Donates $25,000 to Support Fill a Glass with Hope® Milk..
PU
01/04FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Lower Electric Rates Approved for Mon Power and Potomac Ed..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.