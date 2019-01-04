Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corporation    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION (FE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:47:18 pm
37.135 USD   +1.16%
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstEnergy : Foundation Donates $25,000 to Support Fill a Glass with Hope® Milk Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 02:44pm EST

GREENSBURG, Pa., Jan. 4, 2019 -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has donated $25,000 to support Fill a Glass with Hope®, the first statewide charitable fresh milk program in the nation. The grant was presented today in Harrisburg by Linda Moss, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy.

Since it began in 2015, Fill a Glass with Hope has helped Pennsylvania's food banks provide more than 10 million servings of milk to needy families across the state. The program is a partnership between Feeding Pennsylvania, the American Dairy Association Northeast and the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association. This is the third year The FirstEnergy Foundation has sponsored the program.

'Milk is one of the most requested items at Pennsylvania food banks, but people tend to focus on non-perishable donations instead,' said Linda Moss, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy. 'We're pleased to again support this unique effort that helps get fresh milk into the hands of Pennsylvania families through the state.'

Feeding Pennsylvania promotes and aids its member food banks in securing food and other resources to reduce hunger and food insecurity in their communities and across Pennsylvania. To donate, please visit http://www.feedingpa.org/support-our-mission/.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy and its operating companies on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

Editor's Note: A photo of FirstEnergy President, Pennsylvania Operations Linda Moss presenting the check to the Fill a Glass with Hope® Milk Program is available for download on Flickr.

Disclaimer

FirstEnergy Corporation published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 19:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
02:44pFIRSTENERGY : Foundation Donates $25,000 to Support Fill a Glass with Hope® Milk..
PU
11:00aFIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Lower Electric Rates Approved for Mon Power and Potomac Ed..
AQ
01/03FIRSTENERGY : Lower Electric Rates Approved for Mon Power and Potomac Edison Cus..
PU
2018FIRSTENERGY : Toledo Edison Line Worker Gives Back to Ronald McDonald House
PU
2018FIRSTENERGY : Foundation's “Gifts of the Season” Campaign Surprises ..
PU
2018FIRSTENERGY : Foundation's “Gifts of the Season” Campaign Surprises ..
PU
2018FIRSTENERGY : Foundation's “Gifts of the Season” Campaign Surprises ..
PU
2018FIRSTENERGY : Foundation's “Gifts of the Season” Campaign Surprises ..
PU
2018FIRSTENERGY : Foundation's "Gifts of the Season" Campaign Surprises Four Ohio No..
PR
2018FIRSTENERGY : Foundation's "Gifts of the Season" Campaign Surprises Eight Pennsy..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 350 M
EBIT 2018 2 724 M
Net income 2018 1 215 M
Debt 2018 18 926 M
Yield 2018 3,92%
P/E ratio 2018 16,12
P/E ratio 2019 14,49
EV / Sales 2018 3,32x
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capitalization 18 780 M
Chart FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FirstEnergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Misheff Chairman
Steven E. Strah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Samuel Pierre-Louis Vice President-Information Technology
Bennett L. Gaines Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION-2.24%18 780
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.89%60 381
IBERDROLA-0.11%51 508
DOMINION ENERGY-0.39%46 728
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.46%44 983
EXELON CORPORATION-2.28%42 616
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.