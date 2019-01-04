FirstEnergy : Foundation Donates $25,000 to Support Fill a Glass with Hope® Milk Program

GREENSBURG, Pa., Jan. 4, 2019 -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has donated $25,000 to support Fill a Glass with Hope®, the first statewide charitable fresh milk program in the nation. The grant was presented today in Harrisburg by Linda Moss, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy.

Since it began in 2015, Fill a Glass with Hope has helped Pennsylvania's food banks provide more than 10 million servings of milk to needy families across the state. The program is a partnership between Feeding Pennsylvania, the American Dairy Association Northeast and the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association. This is the third year The FirstEnergy Foundation has sponsored the program.

'Milk is one of the most requested items at Pennsylvania food banks, but people tend to focus on non-perishable donations instead,' said Linda Moss, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy. 'We're pleased to again support this unique effort that helps get fresh milk into the hands of Pennsylvania families through the state.'

Feeding Pennsylvania promotes and aids its member food banks in securing food and other resources to reduce hunger and food insecurity in their communities and across Pennsylvania. To donate, please visit http://www.feedingpa.org/support-our-mission/.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy and its operating companies on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison , @IlluminatingCo , @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

Editor's Note: A photo of FirstEnergy President, Pennsylvania Operations Linda Moss presenting the check to the Fill a Glass with Hope® Milk Program is available for download on Flickr.