FirstEnergy : Help for summer bills

During this summer's heat wave, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and freezers all worked harder - and used more energy - to keep homes comfortable in the face of high temperatures and oppressive humidity. On the hottest days, when many people took refuge indoors, the use of fans, appliances and electronics also increased, and contributed to higher energy consumption.

In August alone, customers across FirstEnergy's service territory used an average of 15 percent more electricity compared to the same month of 2017, when weather conditions were milder.

FirstEnergy's utilities offer several options to customers who may have difficulty paying their bills, along with ideas to help reduce energy consumption all year.

We're here to help

If you are concerned about a bill or the status of your account, give us a call. Our customer service representatives are happy to review your account and provide you with all of your payment options to help keep your account current.

We offer plans that can help ease seasonal fluctuations in your electric bill, and some customers may be eligible for installment plans or assistance programs.

Call us or click the links below for more information:

Equal payment plan - for Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York customers

Average payment plan - for Maryland and West Virginia customers

Installment plan - keep your account current with affordable installments to be paid with your monthly bill. Log in see if you are eligible for this program.

Assistance and service programs - these programs can help you budget your monthly payments, pay winter heating bills, catch up on past-due payments, or avoid service disconnection.

What can I do to lower my bills in the future?



Taking action now can help you reduce your energy consumption all year. Visit our Save Energy website for tips and to learn about energy saving programs in your state, or use our Home Energy Analyzer to gain a better understanding of how your household uses electricity.