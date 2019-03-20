FirstEnergy : Home Now Offers Home Repair Service Plans through HomeServe USA to Eligible Homeowners in New Jersey

AKRON, Ohio, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Home, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), now offers a service program through HomeServe USA designed to help residential customers in central New Jersey save money on urgent household repairs.

HomeServe USA, a leading third-party provider of home emergency repair service programs, was selected by FirstEnergy Home to provide this optional protection to residential customers to cover things not typically covered by basic homeowner's insurance, including interior/exterior electrical wiring, heating and cooling systems, water heaters and water/sewer/septic service lines.

The service plans available through HomeServe are priced starting between $5.49 and $21.99 per month depending on coverage selected. Customers who choose to enroll will be able to pay for the coverage with convenient payment options directly with HomeServe. The program is completely optional and the coverage can be canceled at any time.

Depending on the product selected, the benefits include:

Multiple service calls up to yearly benefit amounts; yearly benefit amount depends on coverage plan(s) selected

30 day wait period with a money-back guarantee from HomeServe for covered repairs

24/7 emergency repair hotline

Priority repair status

Repairs performed by local, licensed and insured technicians

One-year guarantee by HomeServe on all covered repairs.

Enrollment information will be mailed to eligible homeowners beginning next week. For more information go to www.homeserveusa.com or call HomeServe toll-free at 833.492.3887.

Based in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy Home is authorized in the state of New Jersey to engage in the business of product development, marketing, sales, commercialization and distribution of home products and services.

About HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving 3.7 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 600 leading municipal, utility and association partners. HomeServe is a proud sponsor of This Old House on PBS, working together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of thirty-three 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserveusa.com. To connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter, please visit www.facebook.com/homeserveusa and www.twitter.com/homeserveusa.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.