FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION

(FE)
FirstEnergy : How to Prepare for Summer Storms

07/05/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

Summer storms can provide a light show that rivals any fireworks display. With the potential for dangerous lightning, damaging winds and flooding, summer storms can also cause power outages.

While power outages can be inconvenient, some simple preparation and communication can help make managing through a power outage easier.

Prepare for Outages Before They Happen

Power outages can happen at any moment. That's why it's important to keep an emergency kit handy at all times. Here are some helpful tips for putting one together:

  • Keep a flashlight, portable radio and fresh batteries in a familiar location.
  • Stock a supply of bottled water and foods that do not require cooking. Don't forget a can opener!
  • Prepare a first-aid kit and gather prescription medications and other personal health items.
  • Gather blankets and sleeping bags for each person in your household.
  • Make sure cell phones and tablets are fully charged. Keep a car charger handy so you can easily charge devices in your vehicle.
  • Have a hard-wired telephone available to report a power outage or emergency. A plain, hard-wired phone can operate on power delivered through the phone line

If you operate a backup generator during a power outage, make sure your generator is properly installed and operated to prevent health and safety risks for you and our crews. Check out our generator safety tips before installing or operating a generator.

Stay Informed

Now that you're prepared for a power outage, it's important to know what steps to take in the event you do experience a service interruption. Customers are reminded to always notify their electric company of a power outage, which helps crews pinpoint damage and restore power faster. You can report an outage using one of the following options:

After you've reported your outage, you can stay informed using one of our communications tools. Options include:

  • Text STAT to 544487 to receive the estimated restoration time, cause and crew status for a reported outage for your residence.
  • Enroll in our alert service, which will automatically send a text message and/or email when there is a status update for your reported outage.
  • View current outages and restoration updates on our 24/7 Power Center outage maps.
  • Log into your account at www.firstenergycorp.com to view the estimated restoration time, cause and crew status after you've reported an outage.
  • During significant storms, updates are shared on our social media accounts.

For more information about our communication tools, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/connect. For additional tips on how to prepare for a power outage, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/stormprep.

Have a fun and safe summer!

CONTACT: Jeff Straight, 724-838-6463

FirstEnergy Corporation published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
