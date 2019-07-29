FirstEnergy : Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase Nissan Electric Vehicles

AKRON, Ohio, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utility customers are eligible for rebates off the price of a 2019 Nissan LEAF or a 2019 LEAF Plus electric vehicle simply by showing their electric bill and a copy of the official program flyer to a participating Nissan dealership.

In addition, the purchaser could qualify for up to $7,500 in federal electric vehicle tax credits, plus be eligible for additional state and local benefits.

Depending on the model, the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) begins at under $30,000 for the Nissan LEAF and at $36,550 for the LEAF S Plus. The incentives are available from Nissan North America, Inc., through Sept. 30, 2019, or while supplies last.

FirstEnergy utility customers in the following states are eligible for a rebate of $5,000 off the price of a 2019 Nissan LEAF or $2,500 off the price of a 2019 LEAF Plus:

Maryland – Potomac Edison

– Potomac Edison New Jersey – Jersey Central Power & Light

FirstEnergy utility customers in the following states are eligible for a rebate of $3,500 off the price of a 2019 Nissan LEAF or $2,500 off the price of a 2019 LEAF Plus:

Ohio – Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison and The Illuminating Company

– Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison and The Illuminating Company Pennsylvania – Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power

– Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power West Virginia – Mon Power and Potomac Edison

The 2019 LEAF Plus features a 50% increase in range and a more powerful motor compared to standard LEAF models.

To receive the rebate, customers need to show their monthly utility billing statement and a copy of the promotional flyer available on their state's page at https://www.firstenergycorp.com/help/saving_energy/electric-vehicles.html to participating LEAF-certified Nissan dealerships listed at www.nissanusa.com/nissandealers/. Nissan suggests calling ahead to the dealership to confirm inventory.

The advantages of driving an all-electric vehicle include:

No emissions

No gasoline – at an average price of 12.5 cents per kilowatt hour, electricity is roughly equivalent to gasoline at $1 a gallon

per kilowatt hour, electricity is roughly equivalent to gasoline at a gallon No oil changes

Vehicle charging at home overnight

Virtually silent operation at low speeds and on highway

