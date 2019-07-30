Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corporation    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION

(FE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstEnergy : JCP&L Names Ronald Crocker as External Affairs Consultant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has named Ronald Crocker external affairs consultant.  Crocker will work out of JCP&L's Berkeley office, serving as a liaison to elected officials in all or parts of Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties and supporting community involvement activities in those areas.

JCP&L Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Crocker joined JCP&L in 1989. He was most recently a systems dispatcher responsible for managing the work activities of line crews in four central New Jersey counties and preparing resources and staffing for severe weather events. He also has been an account executive for JCP&L, providing customers with support on a wide range of lighting, billing and other service issues, and held the roles of meter reader and meter reader supervisor. Crocker earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Hampton University in Virginia.

"Ronald's knowledge and experience in emergency management, customer support and community affairs will provide a great benefit to municipal officials and customers in the communities we serve," said James V. Fakult, president of JCP&L. "Adding his expertise to our team of highly qualified external affairs representatives will enhance JCP&L's public outreach and engagement."

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE).  JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

Editor's Note: A photo of Crocker is available for download on Flickr.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpl-names-ronald-crocker-as-external-affairs-consultant-300893349.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
01:06pFIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Names Ronald Crocker as External Affairs Consultant
PR
11:13aFIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase..
AQ
07/29FIRSTENERGY : Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase Nissan ..
PR
07/26FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - JCP&L Thunderstorm Restoration Update
AQ
07/25FIRSTENERGY : MEDIA ADVISORY - JCP&L Thunderstorm Restoration Update
PU
07/25FIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Thunderstorm Restoration Update
PR
07/25FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore S..
AQ
07/24FIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service F..
PR
07/23FIRSTENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/23FIRSTENERGY : 2Q Profit Climbs But Revenue Falls
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group