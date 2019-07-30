FirstEnergy : JCP&L Names Ronald Crocker as External Affairs Consultant

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has named Ronald Crocker external affairs consultant. Crocker will work out of JCP&L's Berkeley office, serving as a liaison to elected officials in all or parts of Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties and supporting community involvement activities in those areas.

Crocker joined JCP&L in 1989. He was most recently a systems dispatcher responsible for managing the work activities of line crews in four central New Jersey counties and preparing resources and staffing for severe weather events. He also has been an account executive for JCP&L, providing customers with support on a wide range of lighting, billing and other service issues, and held the roles of meter reader and meter reader supervisor. Crocker earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Hampton University in Virginia.

"Ronald's knowledge and experience in emergency management, customer support and community affairs will provide a great benefit to municipal officials and customers in the communities we serve," said James V. Fakult, president of JCP&L. "Adding his expertise to our team of highly qualified external affairs representatives will enhance JCP&L's public outreach and engagement."

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

