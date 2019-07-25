FirstEnergy : MEDIA ADVISORY - JCP&L Thunderstorm Restoration Update

AKRON, Ohio, July 25, 2019 -- More than 3,500 line workers and support personnel continue to work around the clock restoring electric service to Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) customers who lost power following damaging thunderstorms earlier this week.

Approximately 233,000 customers were originally impacted by the severe weather. As of noon today, less than 6,000 customers remain without service, with the majority expected to be restored by midnight tonight. A small number of customers in the hardest hit areas are expected to have power restored by tomorrow afternoon.

The restoration team includes JCP&L line workers, damage assessors, forestry specialists, dispatchers and support personnel working in conjunction with other FirstEnergy utility line crews and contractors. Crews are working as quickly and safely as work practices allow.

To handle the influx of outside workers and help make the restoration process more efficient, a staging area continues to operate in Monmouth County.

JCP&L representatives continue to provide updates to emergency management officials, state officials, regulators, and local officials about storm restoration efforts.

Information about current JCP&L outages is available at http://spr.ly/NJOutageMap.

JCP&L customers without power can report their outage by calling 888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877) or text STAT to 544487 for current updates, including when a crew has been dispatched. JCP&L reminds customers to immediately report downed wires. Customers should never go near a downed wire even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be used in areas where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris.

Generator Safety Reminder

Customers are reminded to never use a portable generator inside the house or a closed garage in the event of a power outage. Proper generators should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician. When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.