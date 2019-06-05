FirstEnergy : Potomac Edison Customers Can Now Receive $75 to Recycle Old Fridge through 2019

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is now offering its Maryland customers even more money back when they recycle their old working refrigerators and freezers. The incentive for recycling these appliances has been increased from $50 to $75 through the end of the year. Customers who also recycle a working room air conditioner or dehumidifier along with a refrigerator or freezer will receive an additional $25.

The energy efficiency incentives are available through EmPOWER Maryland programs, which provide customers an opportunity to earn extra money while reducing household energy use.

Potomac Edison customers in Maryland can participate by visiting www.energysaveMD.com or calling 888-277-0528 to arrange a home pickup. The $75 incentive applies to pickup requests made from now until December 31, 2019.

"The appliance recycling program provides our customers with a convenient, safe and responsible way to get rid of older appliances," said James A. Sears, Jr., president of FirstEnergy's Maryland Operations. "Removing an outdated refrigerator can save up to $150 a year in energy costs. And now, customers can get an additional $75 incentive for recycling through this program."

Units will be picked up by ARCA Recycling, Inc., offering state-of-the-art appliance recycling services designed to guarantee that every appliance collected through energy efficiency programs is fully and properly disassembled. This includes ensuring all hazardous materials and components are removed, stored, transported and disposed of in a responsible manner in accordance with federal, state and local rules and regulations.

EmPOWER Maryland programs are funded by a charge on customer energy bills. EmPOWER programs can help reduce energy consumption and save money. To learn more about EmPOWER and how you can participate, go to www.energysaveMD.com.

Potomac Edison serves about 263,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and 137,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

