FirstEnergy Up Over 3%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year -- Data Talk

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is currently at $40.78, up $1.34 or 3.4%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 22, 2018, when it rose 10.37%

-- Snaps a four-day losing streak

-- On Thursday, a bankruptcy judge rejected FirstEnergy Corp.'s $3.1 billion attempt to walk away from a fleet of failing power plants, siding with regulators who want the parent company on the hook for pollution cleanup costs

-- Up 8.6% year-to-date

-- Down 50.99% from its all-time closing high of $83.21 on July 11, 2008

-- Up 19.24% from 52 weeks ago (April 6, 2018), when it closed at $34.20

-- Traded as high as $40.80

-- Up 3.45% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 12, 2018, when it rose as much as 3.63%

-- 10th-best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:26:15 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet