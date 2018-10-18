FirstEnergy : Workers Receive Kudos for Hurricane Michael Power Restoration

More than 250 FirstEnergy employees are back home after assisting Georgia Power and Dominion Energy with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Michael disrupted electric service to millions of customers across the southeast.

Line workers and support personnel from Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company, Toledo Edison, Penn Power, West Penn Power, Met-Ed, Penelec, Mon Power and Potomac Edison utilities spent several days in Georgia and Virginia assessing damage, replacing broken poles, stringing new wires and completing other work needed to restore power. In addition to extensive tree damage and live wires common to storm restoration, our crews faced unpredictable hazards such as blocked roads, flooding and wildlife.

WATCH: Safety supervisor Rob Schuerger explains the kind of work our utility crews completed to help restore electric service to customers impacted by Hurricane Michael.

FirstEnergy is a member of multiple electric utility mutual-assistance groups, which allow utilities to pool their resources to help restore customers faster when a natural disaster causes large-scale power outages. Just as FirstEnergy calls on other utilities to assist with storm restoration efforts across our footprint, our crews pay it forward when given the opportunity.

While storm restoration can take our employees away from their homes and families for weeks at a time, restoring power to those in need is gratifying. They enjoy meeting local residents throughout their journey and appreciate the support received from everyone they encounter.

We'd like to thank the many Georgia Power and Dominion Energy customers who shared their gratitude for our workers on Twitter and Facebook. Take a look at some of the kudos below:

