Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corporation    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION (FE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FirstEnergy : Workers Receive Kudos for Hurricane Michael Power Restoration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

More than 250 FirstEnergy employees are back home after assisting Georgia Power and Dominion Energy with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Michael disrupted electric service to millions of customers across the southeast.

Line workers and support personnel from Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company, Toledo Edison, Penn Power, West Penn Power, Met-Ed, Penelec, Mon Power and Potomac Edison utilities spent several days in Georgia and Virginia assessing damage, replacing broken poles, stringing new wires and completing other work needed to restore power. In addition to extensive tree damage and live wires common to storm restoration, our crews faced unpredictable hazards such as blocked roads, flooding and wildlife.

WATCH: Safety supervisor Rob Schuerger explains the kind of work our utility crews completed to help restore electric service to customers impacted by Hurricane Michael.

FirstEnergy is a member of multiple electric utility mutual-assistance groups, which allow utilities to pool their resources to help restore customers faster when a natural disaster causes large-scale power outages. Just as FirstEnergy calls on other utilities to assist with storm restoration efforts across our footprint, our crews pay it forward when given the opportunity.

While storm restoration can take our employees away from their homes and families for weeks at a time, restoring power to those in need is gratifying. They enjoy meeting local residents throughout their journey and appreciate the support received from everyone they encounter.

We'd like to thank the many Georgia Power and Dominion Energy customers who shared their gratitude for our workers on Twitter and Facebook. Take a look at some of the kudos below:

MEDIA CONTACT: Christy Hajoway, 330-374-6544

Disclaimer

FirstEnergy Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 17:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
07:28pFIRSTENERGY : Workers Receive Kudos for Hurricane Michael Power Restoration
PU
05:00pFIRSTENERGY : to Webcast Third Quarter Earnings Teleconference
PR
10/17FIRSTENERGY : Recognizes the Power Behind the Power
PU
10/16FIRSTENERGY : Utility Crews Mobilize to Assist with Hurricane Michael Power Rest..
AQ
10/16FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Mon Power Relocates Transmission Line for Construction of ..
AQ
10/12FIRSTENERGY : Utilities Send Additional Workers to Assist with Hurricane Michael..
PR
10/11FIRSTENERGY : Utility Crews Mobilize to Assist with Hurricane Michael Power Rest..
PR
10/11FIRSTENERGY : Mon Power Relocates Transmission Line for Construction of Corridor..
PU
10/08FIRSTENERGY : engineers, high schoolers team up to design 'grid of the future'
PU
10/05FIRSTENERGY : Ohio Utilities Launch Request for Proposal for 2018 Solar and Rene..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Bert's September Dividend Income Summary 
09/25Dividend Stock Analysis - American Electric Power Company, Inc. 
09/18FirstEnergy declares $0.36 dividend 
09/11Utilities Dashboard - Update 
08/30First Energy announces coal plant closures with message for Trump 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 162 M
EBIT 2018 2 655 M
Net income 2018 1 904 M
Debt 2018 19 512 M
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 11,67
P/E ratio 2019 15,24
EV / Sales 2018 3,40x
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
Capitalization 18 430 M
Chart FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FirstEnergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Misheff Chairman
Steven E. Strah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Samuel Pierre-Louis Vice President-Information Technology
Bennett L. Gaines Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION22.18%18 430
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%57 537
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%47 267
IBERDROLA-6.35%45 425
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 936
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 524
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.