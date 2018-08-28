FirstEnergy : to Provide $1.1 Billion in Bankruptcy Settlement

By Micah Maidenberg



FirstEnergy Corp. has reached a settlement with creditors of its bankrupt power-generation businesses that calls for the parent company to provide more than $1.1 billion in return for casting off its liabilities tied to the businesses, the company said Monday.

The deal gained support from key participants in the bankruptcy case involving FirstEnergy Solutions, or FES. FES itself and a group of unsecured creditors both signed off on the deal, a preliminary version of which was announced in late July, according to FirstEnergy.

"From our standpoint, this is a very positive development for FirstEnergy Corp.," said a spokeswoman for the Akron, Ohio-based company. "It will allow FirstEnergy Corp. to focus on its regulated business and growth strategies."

A spokesman for FES declined to comment.

The bulk of the value provided under the deal comes from $225 million in cash and debt totaling $628 million, according to a copy of the settlement, which was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The settlement "maximizes value for the Debtors' estates and establishes the cornerstone on which the Debtors and their stakeholders can build a reorganization plan and eventually exit from chapter 11," according to a copy of the settlement.

The settlement still must be approved by the bankruptcy court.

The basic contours of the settlement were first revealed in April. For FirstEnergy, the goal is to shed obligations toward it previously made toward the company's unprofitable coal- and nuclear-power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

FirstEnergy has agreed to take on pension payments, medical claims and some other costs from FES, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

