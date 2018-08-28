Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corporation    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION (FE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FirstEnergy : to Provide $1.1 Billion in Bankruptcy Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:12am CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

FirstEnergy Corp. has reached a settlement with creditors of its bankrupt power-generation businesses that calls for the parent company to provide more than $1.1 billion in return for casting off its liabilities tied to the businesses, the company said Monday.

The deal gained support from key participants in the bankruptcy case involving FirstEnergy Solutions, or FES. FES itself and a group of unsecured creditors both signed off on the deal, a preliminary version of which was announced in late July, according to FirstEnergy.

"From our standpoint, this is a very positive development for FirstEnergy Corp.," said a spokeswoman for the Akron, Ohio-based company. "It will allow FirstEnergy Corp. to focus on its regulated business and growth strategies."

A spokesman for FES declined to comment.

The bulk of the value provided under the deal comes from $225 million in cash and debt totaling $628 million, according to a copy of the settlement, which was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The settlement "maximizes value for the Debtors' estates and establishes the cornerstone on which the Debtors and their stakeholders can build a reorganization plan and eventually exit from chapter 11," according to a copy of the settlement.

The settlement still must be approved by the bankruptcy court.

The basic contours of the settlement were first revealed in April. For FirstEnergy, the goal is to shed obligations toward it previously made toward the company's unprofitable coal- and nuclear-power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

FirstEnergy has agreed to take on pension payments, medical claims and some other costs from FES, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
02:12aFIRSTENERGY : to Provide $1.1 Billion in Bankruptcy Settlement
DJ
01:05aFIRSTENERGY : says no mass layoffs are in the works; 500 of 600 eligible employe..
AQ
08/27FIRSTENERGY : Enters Definitive Settlement Agreement with Key Parties in FES Ban..
PU
08/27FIRSTENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/24FIRSTENERGY : Potomac Edison Files Rate Case Designed to Enhance Reliability for..
PU
08/15FIRSTENERGY : Proactive Tree Trimming Helps Keep the Lights On
PU
08/14FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Enhanced Incentives Available for Potomac Edison Customers..
AQ
08/14FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Enhanced Incentives Available for JCP&L Customers to Purch..
AQ
08/12FIRSTENERGY : Blue Ridge CTC Foundation receives $10,000 donation from FirstEner..
AQ
08/11FIRSTENERGY : Akron mayor and others to rappel down side of FirstEnergy building..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/26FIRST ENERGY : Promising Growth With A New Business Model 
08/15FIRSTENERGY : Mild Weather To Cause Mild Third Quarter 
08/10FIRSTENERGY : Second Quarter Results Show Progress 
08/08FIRSTENERGY : Solid Income At An Inexpensive Valuation 
08/01FirstEnergy Corp 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 279 M
EBIT 2018 2 613 M
Net income 2018 1 904 M
Debt 2018 19 416 M
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 11,46
P/E ratio 2019 14,94
EV / Sales 2018 3,31x
EV / Sales 2019 3,35x
Capitalization 17 876 M
Chart FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FirstEnergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Misheff Chairman
Steven E. Strah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Samuel Pierre-Louis Vice President-Information Technology
Bennett L. Gaines Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION21.00%17 876
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.84%57 615
IBERDROLA0.09%48 319
DOMINION ENERGY-12.32%46 463
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.13%45 778
EXELON CORPORATION11.39%42 403
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.