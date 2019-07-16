Log in
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION

(FE)
FirstEnergy : to Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference

07/16/2019

AKRON, Ohio, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after markets close on Tuesday, July 23. These results will be discussed by FirstEnergy management during a conference call with financial analysts at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 24. A question-and-answer session will follow.   

Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view slides associated with the presentation via FirstEnergy's investor information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year. 

The company plans to post its second quarter presentation and supporting materials to the investor section of the website after markets close on July 23. 

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence.  Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

