FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
1 April 2020
|Name of applicant:
|FirstGroup plc
|Name of scheme:
|1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 October 2019
|To:
|31 March 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1. 1,550,000
2. 942,118
3. 5,880,484
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|1. NIL
2. NIL
3. 4,000,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1. NIL
2. 205,802
3. 3,951,907
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1. 1,550,000
2. 736,316
3. 5,928,577
In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1
Enquiries:
Jefrey Matemba
Company Secretarial Assistant, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7929 025292