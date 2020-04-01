Log in
FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

04/01/2020 | 05:20am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

1 April 2020

Name of applicant: FirstGroup plc
Name of scheme: 1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
Period of return: From: 1 October 2019 To: 31 March 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1. 1,550,000
2. 942,118
3. 5,880,484
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 1. NIL
2. NIL
3. 4,000,000
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1. NIL
2. 205,802
3. 3,951,907 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1. 1,550,000
2. 736,316
3. 5,928,577

 

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R:  3.1

Enquiries:

Jefrey Matemba
Company Secretarial Assistant, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7929 025292


© PRNewswire 2020
