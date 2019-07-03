Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FirstGroup    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP

(FGP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/03 10:31:21 am
102 GBp   +1.80%
10:16aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/26FIRSTGROUP : First blood
AQ
06/25FIRSTGROUP : shareholders reject demands to change CEO, overhaul board
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:16am EDT

FirstGroup plc

03 July 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2018/19 (“EABP 2018/19”)

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that under the rules of the EABP, Matthew Gregory, Chief Executive, was granted an award, for nil consideration, on 02 July 2019, over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company, under the EABP 2018/19.

The award to Matthew Gregory, under the rules of the EABP, is subject to certain conditions, the details of which were set out in the Directors’ remuneration report, published on 25 June 2019.

The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 02 July 2019 and the notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Other Information
Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Ndiana Ekpo

Company Secretariat Consultant, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7970 183974

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Matthew Gregory
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

   

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Grant of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the EABP 2018/2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil


 		 138,406

 
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 

 
e) Date of the transaction 02/07/2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTGROUP
10:16aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/26FIRSTGROUP : First blood
AQ
06/25FIRSTGROUP : shareholders reject demands to change CEO, overhaul board
RE
06/25FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Annual Financial Report
PR
06/25FIRSTGROUP : Result of General Meeting
PU
06/25FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
06/25FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Result of General Meeting
PR
06/25FIRSTGROUP : Activist riles First before showdown
AQ
06/24FIRSTGROUP : Activist rails against first franchise bid
AQ
06/20FIRSTGROUP : Blow for Coast as First Group board contender turns down nomination
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About