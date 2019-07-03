FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

03 July 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2018/19 (“EABP 2018/19”)

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that under the rules of the EABP, Matthew Gregory, Chief Executive, was granted an award, for nil consideration, on 02 July 2019, over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company, under the EABP 2018/19.

The award to Matthew Gregory, under the rules of the EABP, is subject to certain conditions, the details of which were set out in the Directors’ remuneration report, published on 25 June 2019.

The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 02 July 2019 and the notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Other Information

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Ndiana Ekpo

Company Secretariat Consultant, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7970 183974

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Matthew Gregory 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93