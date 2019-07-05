FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

05 July 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise under the Save As You Earn Plan ("SAYE")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 04 July 2019 that Jimmy Groombridge, Group Employee Director, exercised 3,601 options, granted on 8 December 2015, under the SAYE, at an option price of 84.96 pence per share.

The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 04 July 2019 and the notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Other Information

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Dreydi D. Rivera

Company Secretarial Assistant, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7929025292

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Jimmy Groombridge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93