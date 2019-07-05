FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc
05 July 2019
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Exercise under the Save As You Earn Plan ("SAYE")
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 04 July 2019 that Jimmy Groombridge, Group Employee Director, exercised 3,601 options, granted on 8 December 2015, under the SAYE, at an option price of 84.96 pence per share.
The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 04 July 2019 and the notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Other Information
Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
Enquiries
Dreydi D. Rivera
Company Secretarial Assistant, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7929025292
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jimmy Groombridge
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of options under the FirstGroup SAYE.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.8496
|3,601
|d)
|Date of the transaction
|04/07/2019
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted