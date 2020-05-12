Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FirstGroup    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP

(FGP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/12 06:54:07 am
60.35 GBp   -1.07%
06:18aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/24FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Business and liquidity update
PR
04/15FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:18am EDT

FirstGroup plc

12 May 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Jimmy Groombridge, a Director, of 241 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 11 May 2020 at a price of £0.62235 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 32 Matching Shares were also awarded to Jimmy Groombridge.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Kemi Waterton-Zhou

Assistant Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7970 183974

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Jimmy Groombridge
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

   

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP  

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.62235


£0.00		 241


32
d) Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price



241

£149.99



32

£0.00
e) Date of the transaction 11/05/2020
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRSTGROUP
06:18aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/24FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Business and liquidity update
PR
04/15FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends with a weekly loss as insurers slide on di..
RE
04/03Go-Ahead chiefs take pay cut as government throws lifeline to UK bus provider..
RE
04/03FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Government funding for England's bus industry
PR
04/01FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/31FIRSTGROUP : Rail companies awarded new contracts for Southeastern and Great Wes..
AQ
03/30FIRSTGROUP : Critical rail services protected in new deals for GWR and Southeast..
AQ
03/30FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Further direct award for GWR
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group