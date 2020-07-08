Log in
09:24aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:16aFIRSTGROUP : says it may not survive as passenger numbers dive
RE
04:29aLondon shares dip as surging virus cases dim rebound hopes
RE
FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/08/2020 | 09:24am EDT

FirstGroup plc

8 July 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today that a Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin purchased 100,000 shares at 41 pence per share.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 8 July 2020 and the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

020 7725 3353

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Dan Hall
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Person Closely Associated with Director David Martin
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

   

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Share Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
41 pence 100,000
d) Aggregated Information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
 

100,000
£41,000
e) Date of the transaction 8 July 2020
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© PRNewswire 2020
