FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

8 July 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today that a Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin purchased 100,000 shares at 41 pence per share.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 8 July 2020 and the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

020 7725 3353

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Dan Hall

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Director David Martin b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93