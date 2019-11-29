Log in
FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

11/29/2019 | 09:07am EST

FirstGroup plc

29 November 2019

Notification of Major Holdings

As noted below, the Company has been notified that Robert Tchenguiz has increased his economic exposure to FirstGroup plc by way of spread bets from 4.22% to 5.06%. His direct holding of shares in the Company remains unchanged at 196,000, representing 0.02% of the issued share capital.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (“DGTR”) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.3

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3353

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: FIRSTGROUP PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name ROBERT TCHENGUIZ
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5TH FLOOR, LECONFIELD HOUSE, CURZON STREET, LONDON W1J 5JA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28/11/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28/11/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.02% 5.06% 5.08% 1,215,257,234
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 0.02% 4.22% 4.24%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORD 5P 196,000 N/A 0.02% N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. A 196,000 0.02%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SPREAD BET N/A N/A 18,000,000 1.48%
SPREAD BET N/A N/A 43,500,000 3.58%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 61,500,000 5.06%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		 N/A
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional information

   

Place of completion LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Date of completion 28 NOVEMBER 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
