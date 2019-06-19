FIRSTGROUP PLC

UPDATE RE GENERAL MEETING

On 11 May 2019 FirstGroup plc (“FirstGroup” or the “Company”) announced that it had received a requisition notice dated 10 May 2019 from Coast Capital to call a general meeting of the Company. The Company received a further, replacement requisition notice from Coast Capital on 17 May 2019 as the original requisition notice dated 10 May 2019 was invalid (as a result of it not being signed by the correct holder of Coast Capital’s shareholding in the Company).

Accordingly, on 4 June 2019 the Company published a circular to shareholders (the “Circular”) including notice of the requisitioned general meeting to be held at 2.00 p.m. on 25 June 2019 (the “General Meeting”).

The purpose of the General Meeting is to consider the resolutions proposed by Coast Capital to remove six of the current directors of the Company and replace them with seven of Coast Capital’s own nominees (the “Coast Nominees”).

As stated in the Circular, and acknowledged in Coast Capital’s requisition notice, in order for a person nominated by a shareholder to be eligible to be appointed as a director, the Company must receive confirmation in writing of that person’s willingness to be appointed by not less than seven days before the date of the general meeting to consider that person’s appointment.

Under the articles of association of the Company, the deadline for receipt of such written confirmations was 18 June 2019.

The Company has not received any such confirmation from one of the Coast Nominees, Mr David Martin, of his willingness to be appointed as a director of the Company.

Accordingly, that Coast Nominee, Mr Martin, is not eligible to be appointed as a director of the Company at the General Meeting. As stated in the Circular, the resolution proposing to appoint Mr Martin (resolution (j)) is therefore not valid and will not be put to the General Meeting.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Alison Lea, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1. Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America. With £7.1 billion in revenue and around 100,000 employees, we transported 2.2 billion passengers last year. Whether for business, education, health, social or recreation – we get our customers where they want to be, when they want to be there. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier.

We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities.

Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of home-to-school student transportation with a fleet of 42,500 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coaches. In the UK, First Bus is one of Britain's largest bus companies with 1.6 million passengers a day, and First Rail is one of the country's largest and most experienced rail operators, carrying 345 million passengers last year.

Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.