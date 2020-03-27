Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FirstGroup    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP

(FGP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/27 06:43:39 am
47.93 GBp   -9.57%
06:08aFIRSTGROUP : Additional Listing
PU
06:01aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Additional Listing
PR
03/24FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstGroup : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:08am EDT

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company')

Additional Listing

27 March 2020

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange plc for a block listing totalling 4,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of FirstGroup plc to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected on 31 March 2020.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of shares granted pursuant to the following scheme:

Scheme Shares
FirstGroup plc Sharesave Plan 4,000,000

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Kemi Waterton-Zhou +44 (0)7970 183974
Assistant Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 10:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRSTGROUP
06:08aFIRSTGROUP : Additional Listing
PU
06:01aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Additional Listing
PR
03/24FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/23Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network
RE
03/23FIRSTGROUP PLC : - COVID-19 update
PR
03/23FIRSTGROUP : End of the line is mooted for UK rail franchises caught in Covid-19..
AQ
03/20FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/17FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/16GO AHEAD : As passengers stay home, UK rail operators ask for bailout
RE
03/13FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 7 665 M
EBIT 2020 346 M
Net income 2020 139 M
Debt 2020 840 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 4,64x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 643 M
Chart FIRSTGROUP
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 132,30  GBp
Last Close Price 53,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 211%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gregory Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
David Robert Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Ryan Dirk Mangold Chief Financial Officer & Director
Warwick Brady Independent Non-Executive Director
Martha Poulter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTGROUP-57.74%781
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.25%32 208
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 591
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED1.38%2 285
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC-55.58%1 291
STAGECOACH-51.50%518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group