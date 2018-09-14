FirstGroup : Clapham Junction hosts two-day virtual cycle for charity

14 Sep 2018

Riders to raise crucial funds for Action for Children, FirstGroup's charity partner

South Western Railway and British Transport Police teams are virtually riding as much of the SWR network as possible today and tomorrow (0800hrs to 1800hrs on 14th and 15th September 2018).

SWR station staff are vying against their policing partners to cover the most miles possible on two spinning bikes at the Brighton Yard entrance at Clapham Junction.

Children's charity Action for Children was last year voted by transport operator FirstGroup employees as its national partner, with a three-year partnership now well underway. Action for Children helps disadvantaged children across the UK through intervening early to stop neglect and abuse, fostering and adoption, supporting disabled children, and by campaigning tirelessly to make life better for children and families. With over 550 services the charity improves the lives of more than 300,000 children, teenagers, parents and carers every year. actionforchildren.org.uk

Those who wish to support the fundraiser can donate via the designated JustGiving page and there will also be Action for Children collection buckets at the station during the event.

Fiona Brown, Duty Station Manager, Clapham Junction has organised and is participating at the event on behalf of South Western Railway, said: 'It's quite a challenge for our team but one which is well worth it to support the life-changing work that this great charity does.'

Mary O'Hagan, Head of Corporate Engagement at Action for Children, said 'We are delighted to have the support of SWR and British Transport Police employees who are taking on this challenge in aid of Action for Children. A huge thank you to all of them for their efforts! Together we will support young people on their journey to better mental health.'

Ross Martin, Police Community Support Officer, British Transport Police, said: 'This is going to be a sore but very rewarding challenge. It's for a great charity that helps lots of young people - so please come and show your support at some point during the two days if you can.'