Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FirstGroup    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP (FGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/19 11:31:07 am
96.85 GBp   +1.79%
11:18aFIRSTGROUP : Done in 60 seconds!
PU
10:43aFIRSTGROUP : Graduates get to work on FirstGroup’s enlarged tr..
PU
09/17FIRSTGROUP : First Bus celebrates heritage with Rider York livery
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

FirstGroup : Done in 60 seconds!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 11:18am CEST

19 Sep 2018

Time-lapse video shows complete South Western Railway train carriage refurbishment in one minute

South Western Railway is investing almost £110m refurbishing its existing Desiro and diesel fleets, and on revitalising its fleet of 18 Class 442s for the Portsmouth to London route.

Its Class 444 and 450 Desiro trains have seen millions of miles and millions of passenger journeys since they were introduced, but they are now starting to benefit from a full interior refurbishment to meet the needs of the modern-day passenger.

The £50m Desiro refurbishment programme is designed not only to improve the environment in which passengers travel, but also to increase seating capacity in standard class accommodation to meet the ever-growing number of passengers on one of Britain's busiest railway networks. Siemens is carrying out a complete refurbishment of the train interiors, providing as-new interiors and increased seating capacity to help the rail operator deliver on its commitment to boost peak seats at Waterloo by 30% by December 2020.

Passengers travelling across the South Western Railway network will benefit from refreshed toilets, new Axminster carpets, new seat covers and at-seat charging points and a new on-train entertainment system. First Class accommodation will also see leather seats and innovative induction charging. All Desiro trains will also be reconfigured to provide additional standard class seating as part of a second phase.

Work began in December 2017 at Eastleigh, with first phase of refurbished Class 450 trains already back in service. The refurbishment work on its diesel fleet (Class 158 and 159) is already underway.

South Western Railway and Siemens have produced a time-lapse video which shows just what's involved in the Desiro Class 450 refurbishment process. The whole carriage is stripped bare before work starts on reversing the process, ending up with a superb as-new interior. It takes about a week to do a four-car train, but the video shows how it's done in about 60 seconds!

The video can be viewed here: https://www.southwesternrailway.com/Other/About-Us/Our-Plan/Transformation-and-Growth/Train-Refurbishment

Later this year South Western Railway plans to start to introduce refurbished Class 442 trains which are due to serve London Waterloo and Portsmouth as well as London Waterloo and Bournemouth. Kiepe Electric UK is carrying out the refurbishment in two phases. The first phase includes interior improvements to include new seats, carpets, accessible toilets, improved Wi-Fi and a new on-board infotainment system, with next year seeing the start of phase two, which will involve changes to the cycle areas and replacing the traction units, bringing about better performance and reliability.

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 09:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTGROUP
11:18aFIRSTGROUP : Done in 60 seconds!
PU
10:43aFIRSTGROUP : Graduates get to work on FirstGroup’s enlarged training progr..
PU
09/17FIRSTGROUP : TfN appoints infrastructure boss to oversee trans-Pennine works
AQ
09/17FIRSTGROUP : First Bus celebrates heritage with Rider York livery
PU
09/17FIRSTGROUP : First Bus achieves industry milestone with national contactless com..
PU
09/14FIRSTGROUP : Clapham Junction hosts two-day virtual cycle for charity
PU
09/14FIRSTGROUP : GWR hero celebrated at top awards ceremony
PU
09/13FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/12FIRSTGROUP : First Vehicle Services awarded Seminole County fleet contract
PU
09/11FIRSTGROUP : ‘Thank York It’s Friday’ sees late evening Park &..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31Firstgroup PLC (FGROF) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/31Firstgroup PLC ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/31Firstgroup PLC reports FY results 
2017Firstgroup's (FGROF) CEO Tim O'Toole on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
2017Firstgroup PLC 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 942 M
EBIT 2019 303 M
Net income 2019 122 M
Debt 2019 1 020 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 9,26
P/E ratio 2020 8,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 1 153 M
Chart FIRSTGROUP
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfhart Hauser Executive Chairman
Matthew Gregory Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
James F. Winestock Independent Non-Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Warwick Brady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTGROUP-13.89%1 546
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.50%32 526
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD18.09%3 680
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 381
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC3.54%2 688
STAGECOACH-3.76%1 230
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.