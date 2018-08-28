Log in
FIRSTGROUP (FGP)
  Report  
FirstGroup : First Rail achieves certification for collaborative business relationships

08/28/2018 | 12:57pm CEST

28 Aug 2018

FirstGroup's rail division has transitioned to ISO 44001, the international standard for collaborative relationship management systems.

ISO 44001 is the first globally recognised standard for collaborative business relationships, providing a strategic framework to help companies develop, and manage, their interactions with other organisations for the maximum benefit of both parties.

FirstGroup's certification includes its UK train operating companies, central support services, as well as its international rail operations.

The ISO 44001 standard highlights the key elements for success, provides a common life-cycle based route map, enables ease of integration, and offers a measurable platform to monitor and measure progress.

Clive Burrows, FirstGroup's Engineering Director, said: 'This certification recognises the collaborative best practice that can be found throughout our rail business.

'By achieving ISO 44001, we are demonstrating our ability to enhance relationships with key strategic suppliers, working more closely with them to align business objectives and values.'

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:56:06 UTC
