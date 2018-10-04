Log in
FIRSTGROUP (FGP)
FirstGroup : First Transit begins HandyDART service for TransLink

10/04/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

04 Oct 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - First Transit, a leader in mobility solutions, announces that it started operating TransLink HandyDART service in Vancouver.

HandyDART is a door-to-door, shared ride service for passengers with physical or cognitive disabilities who are unable to use conventional public transit without assistance.

First Transit hired more than 500 employees, providing each with training to book, schedule and operate 320 buses for the TransLink HandyDART service.

First Transit operates the TransLink HandyDART custom transit service including dispatch, reservations and trip delivery on behalf of TransLink, after finalizing the terms of an agreement in March.

'We're very proud to have long-standing partnerships in several Western Canada communities,' says John Peck, regional vice president for First Transit. 'We look forward to providing exceptional custom transit service to the citizens of Greater Vancouver.'

First Transit currently operates the majority of HandyDART service in British Columbia outside of Metro Vancouver on behalf of BC Transit, including Victoria, Kelowna, and Kamloops.

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 17:12:09 UTC
