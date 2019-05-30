Log in
FIRSTGROUP

(FGP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/30 03:17:30 am
121.5 GBp   +10.05%
02:56aFIRSTGROUP : Greyhound for sale, owner First Group says
RE
02:53aFIRSTGROUP : Greyhound for sale, owner First Group says
RE
02:14aFIRSTGROUP : Strategy update
PU
FirstGroup : Greyhound for sale, owner First Group says

05/30/2019 | 02:53am EDT
Greyhound buses are lined up in New York City

(Reuters) - Train and bus operator FirstGroup said on Thursday it would sell U.S. coach service Greyhound and look to separate off its UK First Bus operations as it seeks to head off pressure from major investors for returns.

The company, which reported a smaller loss for 2018 but has been facing demands from its second largest shareholder for strategic changes, also signaled it was not happy with the balance of risk and reward of its UK rail operations and would think carefully before taking on further franchises.

It has been the owner of Greyhound since 2007 and had already launched a review of the service earlier this year while withdrawing from Western Canada.

Greyhound is the only operator of scheduled intercity coaches in North America and carries around 17 million passengers a year.

"Greyhound has limited synergies with our other, predominantly contract-based, North American businesses and we believe that value for shareholders can best be delivered by seeking new owners," the company said.

The company, also a familiar name for millions of British travelers, said it had "reduced expectations" for its two most recently awarded rail franchises.

"Any future commitments to UK rail will need to have an appropriate balance of potential risks and rewards for our shareholders," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 039 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 993 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,52
P/E ratio 2020 8,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 1 340 M
Chart FIRSTGROUP
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,14  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gregory Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Wolfhart Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Chevis Chief Financial Officer
James F. Winestock Independent Non-Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTGROUP32.37%1 693
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED16.38%37 211
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%4 190
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD12.96%3 829
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC4.01%2 553
HENAN THINKER AUTOMATIC EQUIPMENT CO LTD69.81%1 774
