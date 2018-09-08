Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FirstGroup : Hundreds of thousands transported to summer events

09/08/2018 | 12:02am CEST

07 Sep 2018

  • First Travel Solutions has assisted with transporting thousands of people to major events this summer, including; Leeds Festival, Boardmasters and Love Supreme; as well as supporting the Glasgow 2018 European Athletics Championships.

First Travel Solutions (FTS), one of the UK's leading experts in transport management, is celebrating a summer of safely transporting over 100,000 passengers to major UK events including; Leeds Festival, Love Supreme and Boardmasters. FTS was also responsible for transporting the athletes, officials and media to all the venues at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

FTS helps to transport over a million customers every year, with a vision to deliver the best transport and travel management service to every single customer. This summer provided one of its biggest challenges yet, to support three of the biggest UK events in August, but the team are now celebrating success, as during the month of August alone, FTS successfully transported nearly 90,000 passengers.

Some of the key events supported include;

  • Leeds Festival (22nd - 27th August); over 350 buses were needed across six days to transport over 30,000 passengers, which equates to over 600 bus journeys.
  • Boardmasters Festival (8th - 12th August); transported over 50,000 festival goers to and from Newquay bus and train station to the festival site over the six days, in partnership with First Kernow and two local independent coach operators.
  • Glasgow 2018 (2nd August - 12th August); transported approximately 8500 athletes and team officials, and more than 300 technical officials across 60 services, with approximately 70 vehicles in operation per day. FTS also provided an integrated media transport service operating from the Media Hub to all competition venues during the Championships. Multiple vehicles were sourced to deliver the services including; buses, coaches, midi coaches and luxury vehicles.
  • Love Supreme Festival (29th June - 1st July) transported over 6,000 festival goers between Brighton train station and the festival site over the three days.

Andy Scholey, Managing Director for FTS, said: 'We're incredibly proud to have supported some of the biggest events that have been held in the UK this summer. The team have worked extremely hard to deliver a seamless service for our clients and to ensure all passengers are transported safely to their event. We're now looking ahead to next Summer and look forward to building on this success of 2018.'

For more information on First Travel Solutions, visit www.firsttravelsolutions.com.

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:01:07 UTC
