FirstGroup : SWR confirms £90m investment programme on National Stations Day

15 Oct 2018

South Western Railway plans to invest £90 million to improve station facilities

October 15 is the first annual National Stations Day

Today (15 October) is the UK's first National Stations Day #StationsDay. Our customers sit at the heart of everything that we do so, to mark this day, SWR is confirming plans to invest £90m to enhance station facilities across its network. Coupled with the hundreds of millions that they are investing in new and refurbished trains, this will improve customers' travelling experience.

We are planning to deliver hundreds of projects during our franchise. This includes:

Fitting new ticket barriers at over a dozen stations to improve safety and reduce anti-social behaviour

Installing 280 new benches to make our stations more comfortable

Improving Wi-Fi coverage so that our customers can use their travelling time to surf the net, keep up to date on social media or to catch-up on work

Providing an extra 1,500 car parking spaces

Making several stations more accessible including Pokesdown and Chessington South

Refurbishment of existing and new waiting rooms and toilets

New waiting shelters and extending existing canopies

Over £1m invested in Photo Voltaic energy schemes as well as renewing all light fittings with LED as part of a significant sustainability investment

Making more station facilities such as toilets and lifts available to customers when stations are not staffed

Introducing technology in car parks to ease paying for parking and ensuring customers can tell if spaces are available before they set out from home.

Significant enhancements to platform customer information screens displaying real time information from new trains about where vacant seats are available and where facilities can be found on the train

As well as this investment we are working with partners to deliver a new accessible bridge at Syon Lane and significant cycle parking facilities at Richmond, Fleet and Salisbury.

The programme has already delivered accessibility and customer information improvements at many stations

Andy Mellors, SWR's Managing Director, said:

'Our customers sit at the heart of everything that we do, and we are committed to improving their experience of travelling with us. As part of this we are investing £90 million to improve station facilities across our network.

'South Western Railway's station improvement programme has already delivered accessibility and customer information improvements at many stations.'

National Stations Day is an initiative from the Rail Delivery Group.