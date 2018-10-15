Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FirstGroup    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP (FGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FirstGroup : SWR confirms £90m investment programme on National Stations Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:58pm CEST

15 Oct 2018

  • South Western Railway plans to invest £90 million to improve station facilities
  • October 15 is the first annual National Stations Day

Today (15 October) is the UK's first National Stations Day #StationsDay. Our customers sit at the heart of everything that we do so, to mark this day, SWR is confirming plans to invest £90m to enhance station facilities across its network. Coupled with the hundreds of millions that they are investing in new and refurbished trains, this will improve customers' travelling experience.

We are planning to deliver hundreds of projects during our franchise. This includes:

  • Fitting new ticket barriers at over a dozen stations to improve safety and reduce anti-social behaviour
  • Installing 280 new benches to make our stations more comfortable
  • Improving Wi-Fi coverage so that our customers can use their travelling time to surf the net, keep up to date on social media or to catch-up on work
  • Providing an extra 1,500 car parking spaces
  • Making several stations more accessible including Pokesdown and Chessington South
  • Refurbishment of existing and new waiting rooms and toilets
  • New waiting shelters and extending existing canopies
  • Over £1m invested in Photo Voltaic energy schemes as well as renewing all light fittings with LED as part of a significant sustainability investment
  • Making more station facilities such as toilets and lifts available to customers when stations are not staffed
  • Introducing technology in car parks to ease paying for parking and ensuring customers can tell if spaces are available before they set out from home.
  • Significant enhancements to platform customer information screens displaying real time information from new trains about where vacant seats are available and where facilities can be found on the train

As well as this investment we are working with partners to deliver a new accessible bridge at Syon Lane and significant cycle parking facilities at Richmond, Fleet and Salisbury.

The programme has already delivered accessibility and customer information improvements at many stations

Andy Mellors, SWR's Managing Director, said:

'Our customers sit at the heart of everything that we do, and we are committed to improving their experience of travelling with us. As part of this we are investing £90 million to improve station facilities across our network.

'South Western Railway's station improvement programme has already delivered accessibility and customer information improvements at many stations.'

National Stations Day is an initiative from the Rail Delivery Group.

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 16:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTGROUP
06:58pFIRSTGROUP : SWR confirms £90m investment programme on National Stations Day
PU
02:33pFIRSTGROUP : to feature in tenth series of BBC insurance fraud documentary
PU
10/09FIRSTGROUP : First Glasgow launch fleet of eco-friendly buses ahead of low emiss..
PU
10/09FIRSTGROUP : TPE's additional rail compensation scheme goes live
PU
10/08FIRSTGROUP : Director Declaration
PU
10/08FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
10/04FIRSTGROUP : First Transit begins HandyDART service for TransLink
PU
10/03FIRSTGROUP : There’s more good in the world than bad… according to ..
PU
10/02FIRSTGROUP : Amended SWR autumn timetable to commence 7 October
PU
10/01TRANSPENNINE EXPRESS : New graduates join the team
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31Firstgroup PLC (FGROF) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/31Firstgroup PLC ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/31Firstgroup PLC reports FY results 
2017Firstgroup's (FGROF) CEO Tim O'Toole on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
2017Firstgroup PLC 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 951 M
EBIT 2019 303 M
Net income 2019 122 M
Debt 2019 1 019 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 8,57
P/E ratio 2020 7,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 1 067 M
Chart FIRSTGROUP
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfhart Hauser Executive Chairman
Matthew Gregory Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
James F. Winestock Independent Non-Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Warwick Brady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTGROUP-20.32%1 403
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.60%30 550
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD10.05%3 443
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 274
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC0.92%2 587
STAGECOACH-7.95%1 143
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.