FirstGroup : University of Rochester extends contract with First Transit

23 Aug 2018

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - First Transit, the leader in university shuttle and transportation mobility solutions, announces that the University of Rochester has extended its contract to operate and provide maintenance for all university shuttle operations.

First Transit's staff of 100 will provide maintenance, operations and dispatching services for 19 buses, carrying more than 1.3 million passengers annually.

'With 17 routes, my team can get passengers to any location on campus quickly and safely,' said Howard Flint, general manager at First Transit. 'We are an integral part of the Rochester Yellowjackets community.'

University of Rochester shuttles will be upgraded with enhanced GPS, real-time fuel monitoring, and onboard destination signs that can be changed without driver intervention.

The University of Rochester has been a partner with First Transit for more than 11 years, and is one of the more than 30 university partners across North America.