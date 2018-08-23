Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FirstGroup    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP (FGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FirstGroup : University of Rochester extends contract with First Transit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:32pm CEST

23 Aug 2018

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - First Transit, the leader in university shuttle and transportation mobility solutions, announces that the University of Rochester has extended its contract to operate and provide maintenance for all university shuttle operations.

First Transit's staff of 100 will provide maintenance, operations and dispatching services for 19 buses, carrying more than 1.3 million passengers annually.

'With 17 routes, my team can get passengers to any location on campus quickly and safely,' said Howard Flint, general manager at First Transit. 'We are an integral part of the Rochester Yellowjackets community.'

University of Rochester shuttles will be upgraded with enhanced GPS, real-time fuel monitoring, and onboard destination signs that can be changed without driver intervention.

The University of Rochester has been a partner with First Transit for more than 11 years, and is one of the more than 30 university partners across North America.

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 11:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTGROUP
01:42pFIRSTGROUP : Counter-fraud campaign shortlisted for insurance industry award
PU
01:32pFIRSTGROUP : University of Rochester extends contract with First Transit
PU
08/22FIRSTGROUP : First Student provides strong start to school year in South Dallas
PU
08/21FIRSTGROUP : TransPennine Express opens £50k fund for community projects
PU
08/16FIRSTGROUP : SMURF1 Provides Targeted Approach to Preventing Cocaine Addiction R..
AQ
08/15FIRSTGROUP : Fourth annual Safety Dog Bus Tour goes back to school
PU
08/15FIRSTGROUP : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/15FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/09FIRSTGROUP : First Student awarded Ventura County Office of Education contract
PU
08/07FIRSTGROUP : CM First Group to Showcase at SHARE St. Louis
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31Firstgroup PLC (FGROF) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/31Firstgroup PLC ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/31Firstgroup PLC reports FY results 
2017Firstgroup's (FGROF) CEO Tim O'Toole on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
2017Firstgroup PLC 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 934 M
EBIT 2019 304 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Debt 2019 1 018 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 8,80
P/E ratio 2020 7,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 1 122 M
Chart FIRSTGROUP
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfhart Hauser Executive Chairman
Matthew Gregory Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
James F. Winestock Independent Non-Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Warwick Brady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTGROUP-17.69%1 442
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.40%31 024
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD16.58%3 667
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 297
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC7.22%2 720
STAGECOACH2.91%1 239
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.