FIRSTGROUP

FIRSTGROUP

(FGP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/05 03:54:31 am
110.7 GBp   +0.82%
03:28aFIRSTGROUP : rebuffs shareholder push to change CEO, exit rail
RE
01:21aFIRSTGROUP : Coast bristles at 'opportunistic' jibe from First
AQ
06/04FIRSTGROUP : Notice of GM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstGroup : rebuffs shareholder push to change CEO, exit rail

06/05/2019 | 03:28am EDT
A greyhound sits beside a Greyhound bus at the launch of FirstGroup's new Greyhound UK service in London

(Reuters) - Britain's FirstGroup plc on Tuesday rejected top shareholder Coast Capital's proposals to appoint a new chief executive, overhaul its board and exit the rail business, saying they were not in the company's "best interests".

Bowing to investor pressure, FirstGroup last week put its iconic North American bus line Greyhound for sale and said it would spin off its UK First Bus business.

But the company's management stood its ground on the raft of changes proposed by Coast Capital, which holds a stake of about 10 percent in FirstGroup.

"The Board believes that Coast Capital is an opportunistic, self-interested player that is only focussed on short-term gains," the company said in a statement.

FirstGroup added that it had "constructively" engaged with Coast Capital for over a year.

The company, which replaced its chief executive last year and has not paid a dividend since 2013, has rejected two approaches from private equity firms and is also a target of Canadian activist investor West Face Capital.

Coast Capital also proposed FirstGroup reduce its pension obligations and exit its rail businesses "in full".

FirstGroup, which has flagged "reduced expectations" for its two most recently awarded rail franchises, said on Tuesday it will operate its rail franchises under their existing terms.

The company has scheduled a shareholder meeting on June 25 to discuss Coast Capital's proposal.

Coast Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 7 200 M
EBIT 2020 325 M
Net income 2020 156 M
Debt 2020 856 M
Yield 2020 3,30%
P/E ratio 2020 8,58
P/E ratio 2021 8,07
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capitalization 1 334 M
Chart FIRSTGROUP
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,19  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gregory Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Wolfhart Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Chevis Chief Financial Officer
James F. Winestock Independent Non-Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTGROUP31.65%1 691
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED16.02%37 520
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%4 324
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD14.81%3 895
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC4.44%2 588
HENAN THINKER AUTOMATIC EQUIPMENT CO LTD55.21%1 728
