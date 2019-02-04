Log in
News Summary

FirstGroup : selling one of its largest regional bus divisions - Telegraph

02/04/2019 | 06:36pm EST

(Reuters) - British transport group FirstGroup Plc is selling one of its largest regional bus divisions, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

The company's operations in Manchester will be sold in a cut-price deal, the report said.

The group may sell its north west operations for as little as £20 million, according to the report, which cited sources. Each site will be sold to different bus companies.

The company said it does not comment on market rumours or speculations.

"We keep all bus services, depots and the business portfolio under constant review so we can be responsive to changes in market conditions", a company spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 028 M
EBIT 2019 316 M
Net income 2019 129 M
Debt 2019 1 027 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,70
P/E ratio 2020 7,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 1 119 M
Chart FIRSTGROUP
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gregory Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Wolfhart Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Chevis Chief Financial Officer
James F. Winestock Independent Non-Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTGROUP10.73%1 464
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED5.22%33 919
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD10.65%3 834
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 822
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC4.39%2 613
STAGECOACH16.98%1 161
