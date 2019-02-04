FirstGroup : selling one of its largest regional bus divisions - Telegraph

The company's operations in Manchester will be sold in a cut-price deal, the report said.

The group may sell its north west operations for as little as £20 million, according to the report, which cited sources. Each site will be sold to different bus companies.

The company said it does not comment on market rumours or speculations.

"We keep all bus services, depots and the business portfolio under constant review so we can be responsive to changes in market conditions", a company spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)