Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $14.70 Per Share as of June 30, 2020: Top Holdings Include Pivotal Systems, IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Revasum, and SVXR

San Jose, CA, July 24, 2020 - Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the "Fund"), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, disclosed today that its preliminary NAV, as of June 30, 2020, was $14.70. The Fund further announced that its top five holdings as of June 30, 2020, were Pivotal Systems, IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Revasum, and SVXR.

Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of June 30, 2020, the Fund's investment in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of restricted and unrestricted common stock and common stock equivalents and represented approximately 11.4% of the Fund's preliminary net assets. SVXR, Inc. is a manufacturer of automated X-ray inspection tools for the semiconductor and microelectronics industries. As of June 30, 2020, the Fund's investment in SVXR consisted of 8,219,454 shares of preferred stock and represented approximately 5.3% of the Fund's preliminary net assets.

The Fund's preliminary net assets as of June 30, 2020, include cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.08 per share. Preliminary total investments as of June 30, 2020 were $102.0 million, or approximately $14.80 per share. As of June 30, 2020, the Fund's top five holdings constituted 90.7% of the Fund's preliminary net assets, and 90.1% of our preliminary total investments. The Fund's NAV for June 30, 2020, as well as complete financial statements and a detailed schedule of investments, will be made available with the Fund's quarterly report filing on Form 10-Q in August 2020.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies. More information about the Fund and its holdings can be found online at www.firsthandtvf.com.

