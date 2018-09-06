FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Availability of the Audited Financial Results

FRB05 FRB14 FRB19 FRBC21 FRBZ01 FRBZ02 FRBZ03 FRS100 FRS133 FRS157 FRS173 FRS174 FRX19 FRX20 FRX24 FRX26 FRX31 FRX32 FRX45 FRC272 FRC273 FRC274 FRB15 FRS159 201809060017A Availability of the Audited Financial Results FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII JSE company code debt issuer: FRD JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE (FRB or the bank) AVAILABILITY OF THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FRB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstRand Limited (FSR or the group). The group released its audited financial results on 6 September 2018. Bondholders are advised that FRB's audited summary financial results and unqualified audit report (the audited results) for the year ended 30 June 2018 are now available on the group's website https://www.firstrand.co.za/InvestorCentre/Pages/financial-results.aspx. The audited results are also available for inspection at FRB's registered office. The bank expects to release its annual report on or about 4 October 2018. 6 September 2018 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 06/09/2018 08:45:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.