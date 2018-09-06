Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED
  Report  
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Availability of the Audited Financial Results

09/06/2018
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - Availability of the Audit 6 Sep 2018 
Availability of the Audited Financial Results

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII
JSE company code debt issuer: FRD
JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE
(FRB or the bank)

AVAILABILITY OF THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FRB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstRand Limited (FSR or the group). The group released its audited
financial results on 6 September 2018.

Bondholders are advised that FRB's audited summary financial results and unqualified audit report (the audited
results) for the year ended 30 June 2018 are now available on the group's website
https://www.firstrand.co.za/InvestorCentre/Pages/financial-results.aspx.

The audited results are also available for inspection at FRB's registered office.

The bank expects to release its annual report on or about 4 October 2018.


6 September 2018

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 06/09/2018 08:45:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:21:01 UTC
