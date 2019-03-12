FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Availability of the Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Updated Issuer Disclosure Document

FRB14 FRB19 FRBZ01 FRBZ02 FRBZ03 FRS100 FRS133 FRS173 FRS174 FRX19 FRX20 FRX24 FRX31 FRX32 FRC272 FRC274 FRX27 FRX23 FRX25 FRX28 FRS178 FRX30 FRBI22 FRBI23 FRBI 201903120019A Availability of the Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Updated Issuer Disclosure Document FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII JSE company code debt issuer: FRD JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE (FirstRand Bank or FRB or the bank) AVAILABILITY OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATED ISSUER DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT FRB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstRand Limited (FSR or the group). The group released its unaudited interim financial results on 12 March 2019. Bondholders are advised that FRB's unaudited condensed financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 are now available on the group's website https://www.firstrand.co.za/InvestorCentre/Pages/interim-results.aspx. The interim financial results are also available for inspection at FRB's registered office. The bank adopted IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 during the current period. The bank, as permitted by these standards, elected to not restate any comparative information. Accordingly, the impact of adopting these standards has been applied retrospectively with an adjustment to the bank's opening reserves as at 1 July 2018. Reported information in the prior interim period to 31 December 2017 and the prior financial year to 30 June 2018 were unaffected by the application of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15. UPDATED ISSUER DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT FRB hereby advises bondholders that the issuer disclosure document, incorporated by reference in the FRB domestic medium term note programme, structured note and preference share programme and note programme, has been updated. The updated issuer disclosure document is available at FRB's registered office and on the group's website at https://www.firstrand.co.za/InvestorCentre/Pages/debt-programmes.aspx. 12 March 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 12/03/2019 09:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.