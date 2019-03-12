Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSRJ   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSRJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Availability of the Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Updated Issuer Disclosure Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - Availability of the Unaud 12 Mar 2019 
FRB14 FRB19 FRBZ01 FRBZ02 FRBZ03 FRS100 FRS133 FRS173 FRS174 FRX19 FRX20 FRX24 FRX31 FRX32 FRC272 FRC274 FRX27 FRX23 FRX25 FRX28 FRS178 FRX30 FRBI22 FRBI23 FRBI 201903120019A
Availability of the Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Updated Issuer Disclosure Document

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII
JSE company code debt issuer: FRD
JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE
(FirstRand Bank or FRB or the bank)

AVAILABILITY OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATED ISSUER
DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT

FRB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstRand Limited (FSR or the group). The group released its unaudited
interim financial results on 12 March 2019.

Bondholders are advised that FRB's unaudited condensed financial results for the six months ended 31
December 2018 are now available on the group's website
https://www.firstrand.co.za/InvestorCentre/Pages/interim-results.aspx.

The interim financial results are also available for inspection at FRB's registered office.

The bank adopted IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 during the current period. The bank, as permitted by these standards,
elected to not restate any comparative information. Accordingly, the impact of adopting these standards has
been applied retrospectively with an adjustment to the bank's opening reserves as at 1 July 2018.

Reported information in the prior interim period to 31 December 2017 and the prior financial year to 30 June
2018 were unaffected by the application of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15.


UPDATED ISSUER DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT

FRB hereby advises bondholders that the issuer disclosure document, incorporated by reference in the FRB
domestic medium term note programme, structured note and preference share programme and note
programme, has been updated. The updated issuer disclosure document is available at FRB's registered office
and on the group's website at https://www.firstrand.co.za/InvestorCentre/Pages/debt-programmes.aspx.




12 March 2019

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 12/03/2019 09:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:38 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTRAND LIMITED
07:29aFIRSTRAND : Black junior managers in banks rising
AQ
07:21aFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Availability of the Unaudited Interim Financial Resul..
PU
07:06aFIRSTRAND : Unaudited interim results and cash dividend declaration for the six ..
PU
02/21FIRSTRAND : Ghana Msibi appointed Executive Head of Motor Division
AQ
02/19FIRSTRAND : Nigerian lawyer accepts R14m settlement, takes further action agains..
AQ
02/18FNB NAMIBIA : FirstRand Namibia interim results show profit before tax up 4.1% t..
AQ
02/18FIRSTRAND : Nigerian lawyer accepts US$1 million settlement, but still takes on ..
AQ
02/05NEDBANK : FirstRand joins exodus of banks withdrawing funding of coal-fired powe..
AQ
02/04FirstRand Bank joins Nedbank in exodus
AQ
02/04NEDBANK : FirstRand joins exodus of banks funding new coal-fired power plants
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 102 B
EBIT 2019 42 053 M
Net income 2019 28 805 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
P/E ratio 2020 10,95
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,14x
Capitalization 352 B
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 69,1  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-5.12%24 647
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD-3.60%46 921
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%42 467
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED13.48%10 176
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%9 912
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL20.44%6 563
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.